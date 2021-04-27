HALIFAX -- As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Nova Scotia, the province says they will be implementing a provincewide lockdown Wednesday morning.

"Yesterday, I said we are in a critical race between the variant and the vaccine and that's why we are here today announcing a two-week circuit breaker," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

Effective 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the entire province will be in a "circuit breaker" for two weeks.

"All schools, public and private, closed. All indoor non-essential services, including shopping malls, retail, personal care outlets, restaurants, and bars, closed to the public except for curbside pickup, or takeout and delivery" explained Premier Iain Rankin.

Rankin says indoor activities will also be shutdown. Those include gyms, pools, indoor recreation and culture events, dance and theatre. Long-term care homes will also remain closed other than for designated care givers.

"Essential services will remain open. Doctors’ and dentists’ offices, grocery stores, and pharmacies can open at 25 per cent capacity. Outdoor businesses, including construction, remain open as they continue to follow public health protocols," said Rankin.

Some outdoor activities will remain open including golf courses, outdoor tennis courts and parks, as long as they all follow public health protocols.

Strang says given the case numbers in the Halifax area, there is a very high risk of spread across the province.

"We're in a different situation than we were a year ago. COVID variants require us to act faster, be firmer, and have a broader reach," said Strang. "There are already concerning signs in Cape Breton of potential community spread."

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.



