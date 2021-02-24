HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia Premier Iain Rankin has announced $19 million in rebates to help people buy electric vehicles and to assist low-income families in making their homes more energy efficient.

In a news release, the province says $9.5 million will be used for the rebate program for new and used electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and e-bikes.

The rebates will provide $3,000 per new vehicle, $2,000 for used vehicles and $500 for e-bikes and will be in addition to the $5,000 federal rebate available for new electric vehicles.

According to the government, there are nearly 500 electric vehicles registered in Nova Scotia and more than 100 charging stations across the province.

The other half of the funding is to go to an energy efficiency program that the government says will help an additional 1,200 lower income Nova Scotians keep their homes warm.

Rankin also says his government will announce details next month of a new energy standard aimed at ensuring 80 per cent of the province's energy comes from renewable sources by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021