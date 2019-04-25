

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Liberal government is pushing to grow the province's trade ties with Europe, through a new strategy that builds on its successful efforts to boost trade with China.

Premier Stephen McNeil says although the Nova Scotia-Europe Engagement Strategy sets no targets, the idea is to grow trade and investment opportunities with the European Union, which is the province's third largest export market after the United States and China.

In 2018 Nova Scotia exported $597-million worth of goods to Europe including seafood, berries, wood and energy products.

However, the European market has remained relatively flat over the last 10 years, accounting for between nine and 12 per cent of Nova Scotia's international exports, according to the province.

McNeil says while his government will do what it can to smooth the way, it's up to the province's companies to seize opportunities.

The premier says he will lead a trade mission between April 29 and May 15 that will include stops in Ireland, Holland, Portugal, Belgium, and France before moving on to Guangdong province in China.

A similar strategy to grow trade in China was launched in 2016.

At the time the government said exports to China totalled $420-million in 2015. Last year those exports reached a new high of $794-million.