HALIFAX -- Nova Scotians aged 20 to 24 are now eligible to book appointments for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The province announced Tuesday that effective immediately, people 20 and over can book appointments at community clinics, as well as participating pharmacy and primary care clinics that offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

According to Public Health, there are about 53,540 eligible Nova Scotians in the 20 to 24 age group.

Nova Scotia Health says appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and participating pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed.

The province is encouraging all Nova Scotians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.

Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the number of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Friday, 483,549 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

As of May 18, Nova Scotia has received a total of 519,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang has said 40 per cent of the province's population has received one or more doses of vaccine, but he has cautioned the province's "magic number" is to get 75 per cent of the entire population vaccinated.

Strang has also said all Nova Scotians 12 and up should be able to book a vaccination appointment by the end of this week.