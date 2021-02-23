HALIFAX, N.S. -- As vaccine efforts ramp up during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CTV News Atlantic explores what you need to know about the multi-phased approaches each of the four Atlantic provinces are taking.

New Brunswick:

Who can get vaccinated right now?

New Brunswick will distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in four phases.

Phase 1, which is ongoing, focuses on immunizing the province’s most vulnerable, including long-term care residents and staff, frontline health-care staff, First Nations adults, and individuals 85 and over.

WHO IS NEXT IN LINE?

Phase 2, which is planned for April, will focus on vaccinating additional vulnerable groups, including:

residents and staff in other communal settings

health-care workers providing direct patient care, such as pharmacists and dentists

first responders, such as firefighters and police officers

home support workers for seniors

individuals 70 and over

individuals with select complex medical conditions

volunteers at long-term care centres and designated support people

individuals 40 and over with three or more select chronic conditions

truckers, rotational workers and regular cross-border work commuters

WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

As vaccinations are completed within priority groups, New Brunswick will announce details on who can register, how and when.

HOW WILL I FIND OUT WHEN I CAN RECEIVE THE VACCINE?

You will receive a call or a letter with instructions on how to register.

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES BEING DISTRIBUTED?

Vaccination clinics are being held for healthcare workers in Miramichi and Moncton.

The vaccine is being administered on site at long-term care homes.

On March 1, the province opened their first clinic in a First Nations community - Madawaska Maliseet First Nation.

WHEN DO I GET MY SECOND DOSE?

For vulnerable populations, the second dose is being administered 28 days after the first. For those who are not considered at-risk, they will receive their second dose within 90 days of the first.

Newfoundland and Labrador:

Who can get vaccinated right now?

Newfoundland and Labrador will distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in three phases.

The first phase of the COVID-19 immunization plan, currently in progress, is focused on the following groups of people:

congregate living settings for seniors (which includes all residents, staff, and essential visitors at long-term care, personal care homes, community care homes, and assisted living facilities)

health care workers at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, and those who are directly involved in the pandemic response

advanced age (those ages 85 years and above)

adults in remote or isolated Indigenous communities.

WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

In order to assist in the planning and co-ordination of vaccination appointments, the province has launched a pre-registration system. Individuals 70 years of age and older (on or before Dec. 31, 2021) can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine. In mid-March, pre-registration will be available for those remaining in Phase 2 priority groups. You can pre-register online or by phone at 1-833-668-3930 or 709-273-3930.

As of March 1, the COVID-19 vaccine will be available to individuals 75 years of age or older in communities throughout Labrador Central, Labrador West, and the Northern Peninsula.

To book an appointment, individuals 75 years of age and older may call their local Public Health office:

Labrador Health Centre: (709) 897 2331

North West River: (709) 897-2331

Labrador West Health Centre: (709) 285-8321

Charles S. Curtis Memorial Hospital: (709) 454-0367

Strait of Belle Isle Health Centre: (709) 456 2401

White Bay Central Health Centre: (709) 457-2215

Churchill Fall’s Community Clinic: (709) 925-3377

WHO IS NEXT IN LINE?

Once Phase 1 has been completed, and additional vaccine supply becomes available, the following groups will be prioritized for vaccination:

adults 70 years of age and older, starting with those 80 years and older

adults who identify as First Nations, Inuit or Métis

staff, residents, and essential visitors at congregate living settings (shelters, group homes, transition houses, correctional facilities, and children or youth residential settings)

adults 60 to 69 years of age

adults in marginalized populations where infection could have disproportionate consequences (e.g. people experiencing homelessness or with precarious housing arrangements)

first responders (including career and volunteer firefighters, police officers, border services, and search and rescue crew)

frontline health care workers who were not immunized in Phase 1 and who may come into direct contact with patients (includes private health care workers)

people ages 16 to 59 who are clinically extremely vulnerable

people who are required to regularly travel in and out of the province for work, including truck drivers and other rotational workers

frontline essential workers who have direct contact with the public and cannot work from home during Alert Level 5

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES BEING DISTRIBUTED?

The location of Phase 1 vaccination clinics will be communicated to priority groups by the Regional Health Authority. In Phase 2 and 3, vaccination clinics will be organized across the province and mobile clinics will also be available.

Nova Scotia:

Who can get vaccinated right now?

Nova Scotia will distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in three phases.

The first phase of Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 immunization plan is focused on the following groups of people, who will get an invitation to receive their vaccine in a health care or long-term care clinic:

health-care workers who work directly with patients in hospital or patients in their home

people who work in long-term care facilities

people who live in long-term care facilities and their designated caregivers

people who live and work in Department of Community Services facilities like adult residential care centres and regional rehabilitation centres

Nova Scotia’s vaccine rollout is expanding to include individuals 80 years of age and older. On Feb. 22, the first prototype community-based vaccine clinic opened at the IWK in Halifax. At this time, the clinic is open by invitation only to randomly selected Nova Scotians who are 80 years old or older.

If you can’t make your appointment, or are feeling unwell, cancel through your online booking confirmation or by calling 811.

WHAT SHOULD I BRING TO MY APPOINTMENT?

Those attending the clinic at the IWK must:

follow all COVID-19 public health protocols (including masking, hand hygiene, and physical distancing)

bring their patient letter, their Nova Scotia health card, and a photo ID

wear a short-sleeve shirt

arrive 10 minutes before your appointment

Those receiving a vaccine may bring one support person to help them and are encouraged to eat and drink water prior to their appointment.

Once you receive your vaccination, you will wait in the recovery area for 15 minutes before leaving to make sure you are feeling well.

WHO IS NEXT IN LINE?

Starting March 8, 10 community COVID-19 vaccination clinics will open across the province to service Nova Scotians who are 80 years old or older. These clinics are by appointment only. Anyone who turns 80 after March 1 will be able to book an appointment as of their eightieth birthday. Appointments can be booked online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772 (toll-free).

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES BEING DISTRIBUTED?

Bookings for the following clinics opening on March 8 start on March 1:

IWK Health Centre, Halifax

Canada Games Complex, Sydney

NSCC Truro Campus, Truro

New Minas Baptist Church, New Minas

Bookings for the following clinics opening on March 15 start on March 8:

Antigonish (location to be confirmed)

Halifax Regional Municipality (location to be confirmed)

Yarmouth (location to be confirmed)

Bookings for the following clinics opening on March 22 start on March 15:

Amherst (location to be confirmed)

Bridgewater (location to be confirmed)

Halifax Regional Municipality (location to be confirmed)

The Government of Nova Scotia has also provided vaccines for COVID-19 vaccination clinics in 13 Mi’kmaw communities across the province. Individuals who live in the 13 communities will be able to access the vaccine at a health centre in their community.

WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

Individuals 80 years old and older can book appointments online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772 (toll-free) beginning March 1. Anyone who turns 80 after March 1 will be able to book an appointment as of their eightieth birthday.

WHAT DO I NEED TO KNOW BEFORE REGISTERING?

Health officials suggest consulting with your health care provider or pharmacist it if you have concerns about receiving the vaccine, as some Nova Scotians may not be able to receive the vaccine because of their age or a health condition. Learn more here.

WHO DO I CONTACT IF I HAVE QUESTIONS?

If you have any questions, call 811 or the IWK COVID-19 hotline at (902) 233-3495, or visit novascotia.ca/coronavirus.

Prince Edward Island:

Who can get vaccinated right now?

Prince Edward Island will distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in three phases.

The first phase of P.E.I.’s COVID-19 immunization plan, which is expected to go until the end of March, is focused on the following groups of people:

residents and staff of long-term and community care

health care workers with direct patient contact at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure

seniors 80 years of age and older

adults 18 years of age and older living in Indigenous communities

residents and staff of other residential or shared living facilities

truck drivers and other rotational workers

WHERE DO I SIGN UP?

Islanders who are 80 years of age and older can book appointments online or by phone at 1-844-975-3303. You will need your PEI health card number to book the appointment.

WHEN DO I GET MY SECOND DOSE?

You will receive an appointment for your second dose of the vaccine at the time of your first vaccination.

WHERE ARE THE VACCINES BEING DISTRIBUTED?

There are four community COVID-19 vaccination clinics:

Charlottetown COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (161 St. Peters Rd., Charlottetown)

O’Leary COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (14 MacKinnon Drive, O'Leary)

Summerside COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (475 Granville St., Summerside)

Montague COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (14 Rosedale Rd., Montague)

WHAT SHOULD I BRING TO MY APPOINTMENT?

Make sure to wear a mask and a short sleeve shirt for your vaccination appointment.

WHO IS NEXT IN LINE?

Phase 2 is expected to begin in April and includes the following groups of people: