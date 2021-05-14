HALIFAX -- Nova Scotians aged 35 to 39 are now eligible to book appointments for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

In a news release on Friday, health officials say, effective immediately, individuals in that age group can book appointments at community clinics and participating pharmacy and primary care clinics that offer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

According to Public Health, there are about 63,500 eligible Nova Scotians in the 35 to 39 age group.

Nova Scotia Health says appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in community clinics and participating pharmacies will be released on a continuous basis as vaccine supply is confirmed.

The province is encouraging all Nova Scotians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.

COVID-19 vaccination appointments can be made online or by phone at 1-833-797-7772. Appointments cannot be booked directly through a community clinic, pharmacy or physician. Walk-ins will be turned away.

VACCINE UPDATE

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 online dashboard provides an update on the amount of vaccines that have been administered to date.

As of Thursday, 402,733 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 38,421 are Nova Scotians who have received their second dose.

As of Tuesday, Nova Scotia has received a total of 466,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since Dec. 15.

Nova Scotia also announced a milestone on Thursday, saying the province has now administered 400,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The news means the province has doubled the number of vaccinations in less than a month, after celebrating 200,000 doses on April 16.