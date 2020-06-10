HALIFAX -- Starting Monday, Nova Scotians can enjoy outdoor visits with their loved ones at long-term care facilities and homes for persons with disabilities.

The province announced Wednesday that it is easing visitor restrictions to the facilities, but visits must happen outside, and visitors must stay six feet apart from staff and residents.

“COVID-19 has been hardest on our seniors living in our nursing homes and for families visiting loved ones through the window or on a screen, we understand it has been lonely and difficult, but it has been necessary in order to reduce the number of cases and to protect you,” said Premier Stephen McNeil during a news conference in Halifax on Wednesday.

“I know this is not exactly what you were hoping for, and we understand your craving for that long-awaited hug. We’re not there yet, but sitting in the fresh air in a visit with your loved one is a good first step, and if we properly do this and keep everyone safe, we will be able to get that hug when the time is right.”

Individual long-term care facilities and homes for persons with disabilities will communicate directly with residents and their families to arrange visits.

The follow measures will be in place:

Visits will take place outside, in designated areas on the grounds of the facility

A maximum of two people can visit a resident at one time

Visitors must maintain a physical distance of two metres or six feet

Visitors will be screened for COVID-19 upon entry

Visitors must wear a non-medical mask

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to enter

Visitor information will be logged, including the date and time of their visit

Visitors who are self-isolating are not permitted to enter the facility or grounds

Staff will escort visitors to the designated area and provide personal protective equipment, if needed

Staff will monitor the visit

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said these are the minimum requirements facilities must meet, and some may implement additional safety measures.

“We’re respecting their wish, if they want to go further and have increased levels of safety, they can absolutely do this,” he said.

He also noted that some facilities may not be ready to allow visitors on Monday.

“I think the public needs to understand some facilities may not be ready by then, so, ultimately, it will be up to each facility when they feel ready and comfortable to start allowing visits to happen under these criteria,” said Strang.

“I know that people have been waiting a long time for this. I’m pleased that our epidemiology now shows that we’re in a good position to start to relax these restrictions on visits, but again, we need to do that carefully.”

Long-term care facilities have been closed to visitors since March 15 in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Halifax’s Northwood long-term care home has seen the most significant outbreak of the virus, which claimed the lives of 53 residents.

Northwood has reported a total of 345 cases involving 246 residents and 99 employees.

On Wednesday, the province said there are no longer any active cases of COVID-19 at Northwood, with all staff and employees now recovered.