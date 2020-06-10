HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and only five active cases of the virus.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 691 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

The province says no long-term care homes in Nova Scotia have active cases of COVID-19 at this time, which means all residents and staff at Halifax’s Northwood long-term care home have now recovered from the virus.

“We have no new cases of COVID to report, no deaths, and there are no active cases in our long-term care,” said Premier Stephen McNeil during a news conference in Halifax Wednesday afternoon.

“This is a good day in Nova Scotia.”

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang said, while it is good news that Nova Scotia’s case numbers remain low, residents must remain vigilant.

“We introduced a lot of changes within the last week and it may take a couple of weeks to ultimately see the impact of that, in terms of our epidemiology, so we have to be watching things carefully and we need to keep our eye very closely on how things are evolving,” he said.

To date, Nova Scotia has 46,668 negative test results, 1,061 positive COVID-19 cases and 62 deaths. Fifty-three Northwood residents have died from COVID-19.

The province says 994 cases are now considered resolved. This leaves five active cases in Nova Scotia -- a number now confirmed by the province.

There are two people in hospital, both of which are in intensive care units.

The province’s confirmed cases range in age from under 10 to over 90.

Sixty-two per cent of cases are women and 38 per cent are men.

Data has been reconciled

During the pandemic, there has been confusion over the number of confirmed and recovered cases reported by the province, which haven’t always matched up with the numbers reported at Northwood.

The number of active cases hasn’t always made sense, either. On Sunday, the province was reporting 1,059 confirmed cases, 61 deaths and 999 recoveries, which would result in -1 active cases.

The province says the issue has now been resolved.

“The public health team has been working to reconcile and consolidate multiple data sources to ensure that all the publicly reported data comes from a single source, which is our electronic information system, Panorama,” said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang during Wednesday’s news conference.

“That work is now complete and our numbers today reflect that work. They’re the most up-to-date and comprehensive COVID-19 data and we’ve resolved all the discrepancies.”

The province says the change has altered some data points.

The total number of cases has increased by one case, from 1,060 cases to 1,061 cases, to reflect a Nova Scotian who tested positive for COVID-19, but who is not currently in the province and wasn’t tested in the province.

“Because of the way that we report things between provinces, they’re reflected in Nova Scotia numbers,” said Strang.

The “recovered” cases are now being referred to as “resolved” cases to more accurately account for all COVID-19 cases whose investigations are considered completed and closed by public health.

Change in breakdown of cases

The way the cases are broken down by the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s four zones have also changed, based on the new data.

The province says the breakdown of cases is now based on the zone in which a person lives, and not where their sample was collected for testing.

“That’s actually a more accurate representation of the geographic nature of where COVID-19 cases are occurring,” said Strang.

As a result, the number of COVID-19 cases in each zone has changed.

The western zone was previously reporting 54 cases; it is now reporting 53 cases.

The central zone was previously reporting 908 cases; it is now reporting 893 cases.

The northern zone was previously reporting 45 cases; it is now reporting 59 cases.

The eastern zone was previously reporting 52 cases; it is now reporting 56 cases.

Symptoms and self-isolation

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is required to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who travels outside of Nova Scotia must also self-isolate for two weeks.

The provincial state of emergency, which was first declared on March 22, has been extended to June 14.

Last month, the province expanded the list of symptoms for which it is screening.

Anyone who experiences one of the following symptoms is encouraged to take an online test to determine if they should call 811 for further assessment: