GLACE BAY, N.S. -- For the first time in months since COVID-19 struck, golf course, beaches, other outdoor facilities in Nova Scotia were allowed to open up. Despite lacklustre weather on Saturday, residents enjoyed their newfound freedoms that pandemic restrictions prohibited – until now.

Single digits temperatures, a light breeze, and cloudy skies didn't stop golf enthusiasts from visiting Passchendaele Golf Club in Glace Bay for the first official day of golf in the province in 2020.

"At least there's no black flies or mosquito's right now," said golfer, Alfred Vakaras. "It was just nice to be out with this COVID going on – it was a real pleasure."

On Friday, the province permitted golf courses to move forward with their season – an announcement sparking joy in the hearts of many golfers.

"You couldn't wipe the smile off my face for the whole day," says golfer, Scott MacQueen. "It's good to get out of the house and do something different."

With many golf enthusiasts hoping to tee up, it proved challenging to find a parking spot at the scenic golf course. For the owners of the course, the pandemic has been a learning experience.

"It's a little hard, but we have signage up, so we want one [customer] inside the office getting waited on, and another person can wait in the hall," says Passchendaele Golf Club owner, Harvey Ellsworth. "We have two exits so that they can exit out another door – all you can do is manage it the best you can."

Restrictions were also lifted at beaches in the province.

Beachgoers walked the shoreline in Dominion, N.S., as cars were allowed to enter through its gates for the first time in months.

In a further easing of restrictions, Premier Stephen McNeil also announced the implementation of 'family bubbles,' where two immediate family households are allowed to come together.

"We want to reconnect families, but we can't put anyone at risk," said McNeil on Friday. "We need you to do it safely."

However, some people are having a hard time choosing who to 'bubble' with.

"It's a really tough choice to make," says resident Jennifer Cahill. "I'm trying to decide between my mom and my stepdad, and my sister and her boyfriend – there's a lot to consider."

Meanwhile, at Passchendaele Golf Club, carts were being wiped down, tee-times were spaced out, and everyone was following physical distancing rules.

"The first thing I noticed was everyone was doing pretty good with keeping their distance, and nobody touched the flags," said golfer, George Donovan. "It was pretty good."

The course is usually open on April 1. While he says he's happy to see paying customers again, his business has taken a financial hit.

"It's going to hurt us, because with this here, we have to hire more people to monitor the people and keep them going. We need to wash the carts when they come back in and make sure everything works fairly good out on the golf course," says Ellsworth.

"For now, Ellsworth says he will live with the rules put in place by the province.

Meanwhile, several other outdoor activities are also allowed beginning during the long-weekend, including sailing, archery, horse riding and tennis.