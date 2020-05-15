HALIFAX -- The Nova Scotia government has eased some of the public health measures and restrictions related to COVID-19 -- including the reopening of beaches and allowing two separate households from the same immediate family to "bubble" together.

"It's been two weeks since we eased some restrictions. What we've all been doing is working and I thank all Nova Scotians for continuing to follow public health advice," said Premier Stephen McNeil in a news release.

"We know people need a break from being shut in. That's why we're easing a few more restrictions, while keeping our public health directives in place to fight the virus."

The "bubble" allows for two separate households from the same immediate family to come together without physical distancing.

However, the province says the two families must be mutually exclusive to each other to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19.

The change takes effect immediately.

"Connecting with family and friends is important for our mental health. For the last week we've seen low case numbers - your actions are helping to flatten the curve," said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang.

"This is a first step to allow immediate family to gather in small groups. We're asking you to take it slow and make informed choices. We want to reconnect families, but we can't put anyone at risk."

When deciding which other immediate-family household to connect with, Strang says families should consider three factors -- age, occupation and the health conditions of all household members.

Families are still unable to host large gatherings, such as birthday celebrations or reunions.

Outdoor activities and beaches

The province has also loosened some of the restrictions on outdoor activities.

Archery, equestrianism, golf, paddling, sailing, boating and tennis can resume at outdoor facilities as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

However, Nova Scotians must still keep their distance from other people who are not members of their two-household bubble, while engaging in these activities.

Organized coaching or training, competitions, tournaments, regattas and other similar events are still not permitted.

Public beaches can reopen as of Saturday at 8 a.m. People must stay two metres apart and not gather in groups of more than five at beaches.

Fire ban extended, but fire pits allowed

The provincial fire ban on open fires has been extended to Monday, June 1 at 11:59 p.m.

This includes fires within 305 metres, or 1,000 feet, of woods anywhere in the province, including domestic brush and beach fires.

However, the use of backyard appliances, such as chimineas and fire pits, is temporarily permitted for households.

The ban does not apply to private campgrounds.

The provincewide ban on open fires was first introduced on March 25 as a precautionary measure to reduce the number of fires and help maintain firefighting resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reopening Nova Scotia

The provincial government says a phased plan to further lift public health restrictions is in the works, but no dates have been set at this time.

The reopening plan will be informed by local data and consultation, and guided by a national framework developed by chief medical officers of health.

The timing of each phase will be determined by the result of the easing of restrictions.

"We're continuing to consult and Dr. Strang will present a plan soon that will see Nova Scotia reopen slowly and safely,” said McNeil. “We need to get this right."