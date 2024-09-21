Nova Scotians will join Canadians running for the cure to breast cancer on Oct. 6.

It’s the time of year when Canadians lace up their running shoes for a good cause.

The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) CIBC Run for the Cure is back on Oct. 6. It is the largest, single-day, volunteer-led event supporting breast cancer research in the country.

Danielle Smith has been a Run for the Cure participant for years. A reconstructive surgery will prevent her from running this year, but during an interview with CTV News, she explained why the event is important to her.

“I participate because I had a great aunt that had breast cancer,” Smith said. “She passed away from it. And then when I was diagnosed I thought I should probably start raising more awareness.”

Smith, who is 35-years-old said not many people realize you can be diagnosed at that age.

“They assume it’s going to be over 50,” Smith said. “It was very shocking. I have no family history of it.”

Smith said she did “all of the things” that are supposed to help reduce the possibility of breast cancer so she was surprised when she found her lump while practicing nursing skills. Three weeks later, she received a cancer diagnosis.

Run for the Cure began in 1992 in Toronto. Nova Scotia’s run takes place in Wolfville at Acadia University.

“Lots of fun. Lots of women running and men running around and just lots of promotion,” Smith said while describing the scope of the fundraiser. She said anyone can take part in the event.

“My kids have participated with us. Seniors, elderly, anyone can do it,” Smith said. “You can walk, you can run. You don’t have to be a marathon runner.”

Smith said everything about the event is “very warming.”

“It’s a lot of love and support, knowing that it’s almost like a tribe kind of thing.”

She said that anybody who notices one breast is different from the other should get an examination.

“If you have dense breast tissues, ask for an MRI.” She said, adding that mammograms do miss things. In her own case, the initial test only picked up one of two cancerous growths.

In 1997, the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation (CBCF) partnered with CIBC. In 2017, CBCF joined with the CCS under the same banner.

The CCS says that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. It is the most common form of cancer diagnosed amongst Canadian women, accounting for 25 per cent of new cancer cases in females.

Since 1992, CIBC Run for the Cure has raised $507 million dollars to fund breast cancer research projects and contribute to a 47 per cent decrease in breast cancer mortality, according to their website.

More than 46,000 participants helped to raise $14.5 million in 2023.

