Yarmouth to remove transit fees, add more stops

The town of Yarmouth, N.S., says it will be removing transit fares as of Dec. 1.

According to a Thursday release from the town, transit service will be free for all riders and new stops will soon be added to the route.

“Simply put, it’s important that every citizen can travel throughout the town, and making it free to do so encourages this even further,” said Yarmouth Mayor Pam Mood in the release.

“For some, especially given the economics of the day, the $2 fee may be a hindrance. That stops now. For others, it will hopefully encourage leaving the car home and lessening our carbon footprint, saving money on fuel and travelling to work, etc. in the manner many others in the world do: transit.”

New stop locations and an updated route will be announced next week, the release says.

The revised route and times will be made available at Yarmouth Town Hall, several retail locations, and online.

