HALIFAX -- Gambling Awareness Nova Scotia has been shut down.

It was an organization devoted to gambling prevention, addiction awareness and research, but the Department of Health and Wellness has decided to change its strategy on tackling gambling addiction.

In a statement to CTV Atlantic, the department said those efforts will now be lumped in with "other mental health and addictions issues."

Some question the timing of the decision, during the pandemic, including gambling addictions advocate Don Bishop, who is watching the situation closely.

"Our youngest son took his own life at age 32," Bishop said.

Bishop's son, Eric, was addicted to VLT gambling.

"We weren't looking for sympathy we were looking for action," said Bishop.

Bishop became an anti-gambling advocate and he does work in New Brunswick and nationally.

Treating problem gambling is something that requires government assistance, government help, and counseling, says Bishop.

The Department of Health and Wellness also said "services to support problem gambling will continue to be available for those who need it."

But Bishop is against the notion of a generalized approach.

"Unfortunately, it's not a prescription of one size fits all," he said. "It takes person-to-person contact and each one of these people has a different story. Each had a different set of problems."

Psychologist Dayna-Lee Baggley declined to offer an opinion on the closure, but she did say it comes at a time when COVID-19 has forced people to stay home.

"We know that we know that we know mental health resources, and we need them now," Baggley said.

The result has brought increases in anxiety, eating, drinking, and online gambling.

"It's really important that we keep in mind how stressful COVID is and the effect that has on us," Baggley said.

And that effect, says Baggley could last a long time.