The Marconi campus of the Nova Scotia Community College has reopened two days after someone allegedly vandalized the entrance to the water tower that supplies water to the campus.

The college said Wednesday morning that it was closed due to a “water issue.” It later sent an email to staff and students, saying that the compound to the water tower had been vandalized sometime overnight Tuesday or early Wednesday morning, and the college would remain closed Thursday.

“That's the frustrating piece, is that we have to halt production and halt classes this close to the end of an academic year in order to make sure things are safe,” said campus principal Fred Tilley.

Officials say, although the campus reopened Friday, classes that rely on the college’s water supply, such as the school’s culinary program, may still be affected.

The college has also closed food services and put a non-consumption order in place. Students and staff are being asked not to drink the water as a precaution, until further testing is conducted.

A non-consumption order is also in place at Cape Breton University, which is located next to the Marconi campus. The university says all food services on campus are closed and bottled water has been made available to students who live in residence.

In a tweet Friday, CBU said the college is continuing work to lift the non-consumption order and open food services on campus.

The college has reported the incident to Cape Breton Regional Police and Nova Scotia Environment. The office of Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer has also been notified.

Police are investigating the incident.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.