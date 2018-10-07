

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) is requesting the public assistance’s in locating 27-year-old patient Marcel David Lawrence, who has gone missing from a Dartmouth hospital.

The NSHA describes Lawrence as an African-Canadian man with brown eyes and short, dark hair. He stands six feet tall and weighs 232 pounds and has several tattoos on his face and neck.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie over a red T-shirt, white pants and a pair of red and white sneakers.

The NSHA says the patient’s risk to himself and others increases with the length of time he is away from treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.