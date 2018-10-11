

By Natasha Pace, CTV Atlantic





With just six days to go until recreational marijuana is legal in Canada, the finishing touches are being put on the 12 liquor stores that will be selling cannabis in Nova Scotia.

“This is huge,” said Beverly Ware, spokesperson for NSLC. “This is a momentous occasion. We’re the second country in the world that’s legalized cannabis nationally. There’s a huge amount of interest in it, our employees are extremely excited.”

According to Ware, 200 employees are now trained and ready to start educating the public about pot.

The company says producers will not be able to provide them with all the products they hoped to have on opening day but all 12 stores will have some cannabis products.

“We won’t have the product assortment that we had anticipated we’d have,” Ware said. “We had ordered 282 products which will cover 78 strains, so there just won’t be quite that inventory level or product selection, but that will happen over time.”

The NSLC is expecting to see long lineups when legalization hits and will have extra security in place.

Residents in Bridgewater, N.S., where one of the 12 cannabis stores is located, believe legalization will be bringing big business to their small town.

“I think it’s going to be a big attraction,” said Alasdair MacLean. “You know, no matter how you look at it. Whether people need it for medical purposes or for recreational purposes, if it’s a place they can actually come to and get it on their own and not have to go through a doctor or something like that, I think it’s going to be very attractive.”

Geoff Cook expects the cannabis retail outlets to draw a crowd.

“It’s going to be busy as all get out, I guarantee you that,” said Cook. ”I think it’s going to bring business to this end of town. Everything is down by river or on the other side of the river so now finally we’ll get a bank up here again.”

The Bridgewater and Area Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to seeing what type of economic benefits come from legalization.

“Anytime that we can have more people come to the Bridgewater area and see what we have to offer and see the businesses that we have here and then in turn, want to stay here and grow with us, we are very excited about the potential for that happening.”

Cannabis goes on sale – legally – from coast to coast on Wednesday morning.

In Nova Scotia, you will be able to purchase up to 30 grams of marijuana at one time. The NSLC will sell recreational cannabis in five formats, dried cannabis flowers, rolled cannabis, cannabis oil and gel caps. They will also offer cannabis accessories.

In order to purchase cannabis in the province, you must be at least 19 years old and provide a government photo ID, like a driver’s license or passport. Those under 19 will not be allowed in the cannabis section of the store, even with an adult.

According to the NSLC, federal legislation prohibits them from offering promotions or incentives, meaning you will not be able to collect Air Miles on your cannabis purchases.