ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Off-duty Fredericton police officer committed no criminal offence after female injured: SiRT

    The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo. The SiRT logo is seen in an undated file photo.
    Share

    A Fredericton police officer was cleared of any criminal offences after a female was injured during a physical altercation outside of a club, according to a news release from the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

    SiRT says the officer was off-duty and working for a private security company at the Twenty/20 Club in Fredericton on June 16, 2023.

    The female had a “confrontation” with security when they would not let her friend in the club. SiRT says the incident escalated into a “physical altercation,” which caused the female to suffer a fractured wrist.

    The full report from SiRT is available online.

    SiRT investigates all matters involving death, serious injury, sexual assault, intimate partner violence or any matters of public interest as a result of any police officer’s actions in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick.

    “Investigations are under the direction and control of an independent civilian director, who has the sole authority to determine if charges should be laid at the conclusion of an investigation,” SiRT writes in a news release.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Should Canada restart funding for UNWRA?

    Canada is facing increasing pressure from humanitarian advocates and Muslim and Arab Canadians to restore funding to UNRWA, the UN aid organization for Palestinian refugees, as mass starvation looms in Gaza.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Kelowna

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News