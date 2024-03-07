Off-duty Fredericton police officer committed no criminal offence after female injured: SiRT

A Fredericton police officer was cleared of any criminal offences after a female was injured during a physical altercation outside of a club, according to a news release from the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

SiRT says the officer was off-duty and working for a private security company at the Twenty/20 Club in Fredericton on June 16, 2023.

The female had a “confrontation” with security when they would not let her friend in the club. SiRT says the incident escalated into a “physical altercation,” which caused the female to suffer a fractured wrist.

The full report from SiRT is available online.

SiRT investigates all matters involving death, serious injury, sexual assault, intimate partner violence or any matters of public interest as a result of any police officer’s actions in Nova Scotia or New Brunswick.

“Investigations are under the direction and control of an independent civilian director, who has the sole authority to determine if charges should be laid at the conclusion of an investigation,” SiRT writes in a news release.

