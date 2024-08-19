Old N.B. bridge finding new life after averting demolition

A New Brunswick bridge that was due to be torn down will now find new life.

The Anderson Bridge in Miramichi was reduced to one lane in 2016 due to safety concerns. A new bridge is currently being built alongside it.

Once the new bridge opens, the old bridge will become part of a trail system for ATVs and snowmobiles.

"We are always looking at options to connect our trail system throughout the province. We know there is a gap in access in the Miramichi," said Southwest Miramichi-Bay du Vin MLA Mike Dawson in a news release Friday.

"Being able to use the Anderson Bridge for lighter, recreational vehicles closes a gap in the trail system. NRED and DTI will continue to work closely on this project for off-roaders."

The province has not said how much the conversion will cost.

The new bridge is expected to cost nearly $100 million.

