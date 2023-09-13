On small Nova Scotia francophone campus, student Me Too campaign 'removes the curtain'
When English professor Brian Gibson sat down with a female student at Universite Sainte-Anne in Nova Scotia on March 9, he expected a routine discussion on her struggles catching up on course work.
Instead, by the next morning he was writing an angry email demanding reform to the university's sexual violence policies, after hearing the young woman describe becoming suicidal in the aftermath of an alleged campus rape.
"I was so disturbed by this (meeting) that I sent an email to the administration," said Gibson. "I basically said, 'This is ridiculous ... This has to change."'
His email noted, the "the sexual-assault hearing process for the student's case ... isn't overseen by a single person who is a qualified psychologist, psychiatrist or counsellor or has any extensive experience with such hearings."
Within weeks, the woman -- whose name cannot be published due to a court publication ban -- had teamed with Gibson and several other students and former students to plan an online campaign titled SA Change Now.
Launched on Sept. 1, it includes vignettes describing allegations of sexual assault and misconduct at the province's only francophone university.
Some advocates involved in the campaign's launch say it's the latest example of how a Me Too movement -- where survivors tell their stories and lead the calls for reformed sexual assault policies -- can force change on a small campus.
The site states there have been "at least 53 sexual assaults either on Universite Sainte-Anne campus or involving students from the university" between 2015 and 2019. The school had approximately 350 full-time students per year during that time.
Within days of the site's appearance, the RCMP made a public appeal for any information related to alleged sexual assaults at the school.
On Tuesday, RCMP spokesman Cpl. Chris Marshall said in an interview that in recent years, four alleged sexual assaults at the university were investigated. However, he said local police are now also "aware" of the fresh allegations and -- while survivors haven't directly contacted the force -- investigators have received information on several of the cases.
"This is the first instance (in the past three years) that I've seen where an online campaign led directly to any kind of an investigation or file being opened," he said. "These movements give survivors the courage and the confidence to finally come forward to tell their story and to bring them to the police."
The school said in an email to The Canadian Press last Friday that it is working on responding to calls for reform, including improved lighting on campus and the hiring of an on-site counsellor for assault victims. It said it is also looking at having an independent review of its hearing process.
But the SA Change Now campaign is also calling for an apology from the administration, an office dedicated to the complaints and the inclusion of qualified professionals in hearings held to sanction students for misconduct. It's also demanding that the school set deadlines to make the reforms and stick to them.
The school's director of communications did not respond on Tuesday to requests for further comment.
Joanna Clark, a graduate of the education program, said in an interview Monday she recalled bringing forward complaints as a student leader to the administration and feeling there was little impact.
This time, she's more hopeful. "It was time to remove the curtain ... It's not hidden anymore," she said.
The young woman whose story became the catalyst for the website said she feels a mixture of relief and continuing stress as she relives her own story. "I've kind of channelled my anger into this campaign," she said.
She said in 2021 she was sexually assaulted by a male student at a secluded area near the campus. The prosecutor dropped charges last April, saying there was "no realistic prospect of conviction." However, the court approved a one-year peace bond requiring the young man to stay away from the woman.
She said that during the legal process she was "ostracized, shamed and bullied" by people on and off campus for pressing her case. In the spring of 2022, she took time off school for mental health care and was placed on a suicide watch amid a diagnosis of PTSD.
The young woman said she continued with the internal university process after criminal charges were dropped but said she felt it was poorly conducted. She said the people leading the process -- two students, an administrator and an academic supervisor -- lacked training on dealing with sexual assault survivors. She was also concerned about legal costs, as she needed a lawyer.
So she ended her complaint in early 2023. "I had six courses to work on and it was all retraumatizing .... Meanwhile, they let him (the student she launched the complaint against) graduate. There was nothing I could do anyway," she said.
Gibson, Clark and the young woman say they're hoping the police investigation and their campaign bring results and change soon.
But as they await more information on the response, Gibson said he's found the process of going public was the "only" and best choice.
"It was by talking to more students I started to realize, 'Holy mother of God, this is really, really bad,"' he said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'I haven't been able to purchase a home': What Liberal MPs are saying ahead of Trudeau arrival at caucus retreat
As Liberal MPs began to trickle into London, Ont. for the party's caucus retreat—ahead of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's arrival— the need to act on housing and better communicate their policies were the common themes that came up. MPs also dismissed concerns about summer polling. Here's some of what's being said in the halls.
Fishery vessel will try to pull free cruise ship with 206 people on board in Greenland
Authorities said Wednesday that a fishery vessel will attempt to use the high tide to pull free a Bahamas-flagged Norwegian cruise ship carrying 206 people that ran aground in northwestern Greenland.
North Korea vows 'full and unconditional support' for Russia
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed support for Russia's 'just fight' during a summit with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that the U.S. warned could lead to a deal to supply ammunition for Moscow's war in Ukraine.
The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, a French agency says
A government watchdog agency in France has ordered Apple to withdraw the iPhone 12 from the French market, saying it emits levels of electromagnetic radiation that are too high.
Popular over-the-counter medicines for colds and allergies don't work, U.S. FDA panel says
Phenylephrine, a popular ingredient in many over-the-counter allergy and cold medicines, is ineffective in tablet form, an independent advisory committee to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed Tuesday.
NEW | These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
A new COVID-19 vaccine, a formal impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Joe Biden, and the Liberal party caucus retreat kicks off. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
'Fickle fall' in Canada with season to start cold, end mild: Weather Network forecasts
Canadians can expect a 'fickle fall' this year as the season is forecast to start off chilly before above-normal temperatures lead the country into winter, a prominent forecaster predicts.
New iPhone unveiled: What's changed?
Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones -- a lineup that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.
How a 13-year-old Canadian tech prodigy is taking the video game industry by storm
As Sony gears up for the release of a new, action-packed game, critics are not just praising its innovative features but the 13-year-old video game developer behind it.
Toronto
-
Ontario man invests $11K US into scam that used Justin Trudeau deepfake video
An Ontario man who was persuaded to invest $11,000 USD in a platform after seeing a video of what appeared to be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Elon Musk endorsing the platform said he was shocked to find it was all a scam — and that the video had been a deepfake.
-
Upgrades complete for 2 GO Train stations in Scarborough
Two GO Train stations in Scarborough have been upgraded with new infrastructure the government says will support all-day 15-minute service between Toronto and Markham.
-
33-year-old man charged after violent carjacking and shooting in Toronto
A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a violent carjacking and shooting in Toronto’s Harwood neighbourhood last month.
Calgary
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
-
Cardston, Alta., to end longstanding ban on alcohol sales
Town council in Cardston, Alta., made a historic decision Tuesday night. After 121 years, the community is no longer a dry town when it comes to alcohol sales.
-
Life under the Big Top: Calgary dancers learn what it takes to join Cirque du Soleil
Members of Cirque du Soleil's Kooza met with dance teachers and their students from more than 60 local studios on Tuesday to share a behind-the-scenes look.
Montreal
-
Suspects make dramatic escape after trying to steal a vehicle in Montreal
Shots rang out in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough early Wednesday morning after police intercepted an attempted vehicle theft.
-
Ruling out mixed-gender bathrooms in Quebec schools disregards students' safety: trans activist
A trans activist in Montreal said Quebec's education minister is ignoring the well-being of trans and non-binary students by ruling out having mixed-gender bathrooms in the province's schools.
-
Mamadi Camara testifies at trial of man accused of attempting to kill Montreal police officer
A Montreal man who was falsely accused of trying to kill a police officer two years ago was back in court Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Crown prosecutors, defence lawyers question scope of new Alberta tough-on-crime initiative
Two sides that don't often see eye to eye agree there are some problems with the province's new plan to apprehend and jail more violent and serious criminals.
-
Boyle Street Community Services closing downtown location at the end of September
Boyle Street Community Services (BSCS) is moving out of its current home, effective Sept. 30.
-
New southeast Edmonton high school named for Elder Dr. Francis Whiskeyjack
An elder and residential school survivor known as a 'lifelong learner who has dedicated his life to serving others' is the namesake of Edmonton's new southeast public high school.
Northern Ontario
-
Highway 17 west of Sudbury closed due to lumber truck fire
A vehicle fire involving a lumber truck has closed Highway 17 in both directions in Worthington, west of Sudbury, on Wednesday morning, police say.
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with assault, cruelty to animals
A 24-year-old suspect was arrested Sept. 8 when police responded to reports of an assault in Kirkland Lake.
-
Fatal Sault crash victim identified as pregnant woman
Friends and family of a 26-year-old pregnant woman are mourning her loss in one of two fatal crashes in Sault Ste. Marie last week.
London
-
Veltman trial day 5: Witness testimony continues
Witness testimony in the trial of a man accused of killing three generations of a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck in June of 2021 officially got underway this week. Here’s what to expect on Wednesday.
-
Federal leaders won’t be shielded from London’s homelessness crisis during National Liberal Caucus
London’s homelessness crisis has grown deeper and more desperate this summer — impacting every corner of the city.
-
Chance of rain, lower temperatures in London region
The London region may be in store for some more showers Wednesday along with slightly below seasonal temperatures.
Winnipeg
-
Brandon man 'lured to his death'; Manitoba RCMP charge three people
Two men have been charged with first-degree murder and a third with second-degree murder in the homicide of a Brandon man last year.
-
The Manitoba home of a former prime minister hits the market
The real estate listing for one Manitoba home promises aspiring house hunters the chance to live in a former prime minister’s digs.
-
$116K worth of designer sunglasses, eyewear stolen over summer: police
Two people are facing charges in connection with a spree of thefts over the summer that saw more than $100,000 worth of designer sunglasses and eyewear stolen from various stores.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's how much it costs to rent an apartment in Ottawa
The cost to rent a one-bedroom apartment surpassed $2,000 a month in Ottawa in August, as the average asking rent reached a record high across Canada.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Ontario and B.C. most expensive provinces to save for a home; Newfoundland and Labrador the cheapest
A new housing study is saying what most in Ottawa already know; Ontario is the most unaffordable province in Canada to save for a home.
-
Investigation into sexual abuse allegation at Ottawa daycare underway
The city of Ottawa says the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa will be investigating an allegation of sexual abuse at the city-run Dr. Ernest Couture Child Care Centre.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. 'medicine man' accused of sexual assaults has guilty pleas withdrawn
It’s back to square one for a sexual assault case involving a man who identifies as a traditional Indigenous healer.
-
Saskatoon man has conviction tossed after calling in an overdose
A Saskatoon man found with weapons had his conviction overturned on appeal because the court said he was illegally searched after calling in a friend’s overdose.
-
New cart allows disabled golfers to enjoy Saskatoon golf course
Saskatoon’s Holiday Park Golf Course has unveiled a SoloRider golf cart, aimed at making the sport accessible to those with physical disabilities.
Vancouver
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | B.C.'s health-care crisis: First look at massive markups by 'parasitic' staffing industry
Private staffing agencies stand to make huge profits from British Columbia’s public health-care system, according to exclusive documents obtained by CTV News after a seven-month freedom of information battle.
-
'Could have been fatal': Large metal bolt comes crashing through family's windshield on B.C. highway
A B.C. woman who was travelling with her husband and infant daughter says her family is lucky to be alive after a large metal bolt came crashing through their car's windshield while they were driving on a highway.
-
Surrey mayor says she's lost confidence in Surrey Police Board, SPS chief
Surrey’s mayor is firing criticism at the province over the policing battle in her city, but her frustration doesn't stop there.
Regina
-
Regina mother calls for safety measures at YWCA after her 2 daughters die within 7 months
In the span of seven months, Valerie Lafontaine lost both of her adult daughters while they were living at the YWCA in Regina.
-
Province denies $2M donation intended to bring MRI service to Estevan
The province is defending its decision to turn down a donation worth $2 million intended for a new MRI machine at St. Joseph's Hospital in Estevan.
-
'Learn from it and move on': Riders look to bounce back after big loss
Tuesday marked the first day the Saskatchewan Roughriders returned to practice after their 51-6 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Push is on for all kids in B.C. to get free, healthy lunches
Staff at George Jay Elementary school in Victoria were busy preparing a free, nutritious lunch on Tuesday for about 30 kids. It’s food for kids who otherwise might go without at lunch.
-
Saanich police investigate 'brazen' daytime robbery
Saanich police are investigating after a man was robbed in broad daylight on a sidewalk Monday. Investigators say the man was walking eastbound on McKenzie Avenue around 3:45 p.m. when he was approached by three men on bicycles.
-
On third anniversary of B.C's promise to protect old-growth, ancient trees still falling
Conservation groups are alarmed that endangered old-growth forests continue to fall three years after B.C. promised to protect the ancient ecosystems and transform the province's approach to forestry.