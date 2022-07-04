One dead, one hospitalized after fire at Cape Breton seniors’ complex

One person has died and another person was taken to hospital after a weekend fire in Cape Breton.

Matt Hawley, chief of the New Waterford Fire Department, tells CTV News the fire broke out at a seniors’ complex in the community early Sunday morning.

The identity of the person who died has not been released. The person who was taken to hospital has “serious burns.”

According to the chief, the fire is believed to have started in the kitchen of the complex.

This is a developing story. More details to come…