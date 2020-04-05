HALIFAX -- One person has died and three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, after fire broke out at a Rothesay, N.B. home early Sunday morning.

The Kennebecasis Regional Police force say shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews were called to Bartlett Road, located off Rothesay Road.

“When officers arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames,” said Insp. Anika Becker in a news release issued Sunday afternoon.

Canadian Red Cross say the person who died in the fire was a family friend of the couple who owned the house.

Three other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Canadian Red Cross is helping the owners of the home with emergency lodging, food, clothing purchases and other needs.

Rothesay Road was closed for several hours while crews were on scene. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.