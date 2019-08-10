

One man has died and a police officer has been injured following a shooting incident in Truro, N.S.

"All we heard were just ten, eleven gun shots go off, bang, bang, bang bang!" said witness, Liam Wigle. "I was in my kitchen of my house, I ducked down. My guest ran into the kitchen and ducked down as well, and we just stayed like that because we didn't know where it was coming from."

Police received a call around 2:30 Saturday morning about a stolen vehicle from Cumberland County that had been spotted in Truro.

An officer - who was trying to stop the suspect vehicle once located - was hit by the vehicle causing serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital following the incident.

"That cop needs to be okay. I hope that he's well. I pray for him," said Wigle.

"The vehicle was spotted in Truro and one of our RCMP members was injured when they were struck by the suspect vehicle because he had located it, and was trying to stop it, and the police officer fired their service pistol at the driver of the vehicle, resulting in the man's death," said RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, in a news conference held Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was alone in the car, and died on scene. No details have been released about the suspect, other than he was an adult man.

Witness' say they heard several gunshots go off, although it is still unclear if the suspect fired at the officer.

"The weapon that was fired is an RCMP service pistol. We don't have information about other weapons that were at the scene," said Clarke.

"It’s a shame and it's scary because stuff really doesn’t happen like that a lot around here," said witness Boyd Higgins. "And it's a shame when anyone gets hurt, but RCMP is there to help us so, it's kind of double hard there."

A large portion of Willow Street remained blocked off for most of the day so the investigation could be completed. The serious incident response team is also completing their own investigation.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Emily Baron Cadloff