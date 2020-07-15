HALIFAX -- New Brunswick's newest case of COVID-19 is a temporary foreign worker in their 20s in the Moncton region who had been self-isolating.

"Self-isolation continues to be a very important public health measure as we move through the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province's chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

"Following self-isolation protocols significantly reduces the risk to the public and helps prevent outbreaks."

This brings the number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick to 168. Of those, 163 have recovered and there have been two deaths, leaving three active cases.

As of Wednesday, 47,271 tests have been conducted.