HALIFAX -- New Brunswick is announcing one new case of COVID-19 in the province.

On Saturday, the province reported the new case, which is under investigation, involves an individual between the age of 70 and 79 in Zone 5, located in Campbellton.

To date, the number of confirmed cases in the province is 129, while the number of active cases is nine. Meanwhile, three patients remain in hospital and there are no patients in intensive care units.

As of Saturday, 24,169 tests have been conducted in N.B.

Back to orange

While most of the province is in the Yellow level of New Brunswick’s recovery plan, Zone 5 remains at the Orange level.

The following rules apply to Zone 5 only:

A two-household bubble is permitted. Your household can join up with one other household, if both households mutually agree. You must not have close contact with anyone else. You cannot join up with more than one household or bubble.

Non-regulated health professionals and businesses such as acupuncturists and naturopaths cannot operate at this time.

Personal services businesses such as barbers, hair stylists, spas, estheticians, manicurists, pedicurists, and tattoo artists cannot operate at this time.

Officials from WorkSafeNB and the Department of Public Safety remain in the area to ensure compliance. They will closely monitor and assess the situation in the days ahead. Those with concerns can contact a toll-free information line by calling 1-844-462-8387 or by emailing helpaide@gnb.ca.

Dr. Russell reminded residents to respond with understanding, forgiveness and compassion during the pandemic.

“Please remember that COVID-19 brings out many emotions in us,” said Russell. “It causes many of us to experience feelings of confusion, anxiety, fear and grief. Some may also be angry. It is completely normal to feel these feelings when we face situations that are beyond our control. We can however choose how we react to these situations. We can offer support to our fellow New Brunswickers when they need it most."

Phase 3 continues with delays

The rest of New Brunswick is currently in the Yellow level of the COVID-19 recovery plan – allowing for the reopening of more business and activities.

The yellow phase of the province’s recovery plan will be rolled out in stages over the next few weeks. Health officials note that Public Health measures and guidelines must still be followed.

Due to the outbreak, activities previously scheduled to be permitted on Friday are being delayed until June 5 to allow time for officials to determine the extent of the current outbreak.

Activities being delayed include

Outdoor public gatherings of 50 people or fewer.

Indoor religious services, including weddings and funerals, of 50 people or fewer.

Low-contact team sports.

Openings being delayed include

swimming pools, saunas and waterparks

gyms, yoga and dance studios

rinks and indoor recreational facilities

pool halls and bowling alleys

Information on public health recovery phases, measures and guidelines is available online.

Keeping numbers low

To further slow the spread of the virus in the province, it is important to follow the following personal actions:

Stay in your own home, or within your two-household bubble, as much as possible.

Maintain two metres of physical distance between yourself and others when you go out.

When physical distancing cannot be maintained, face masks that cover your mouth and nose will be required to be worn in public.

Wash your hands thoroughly several times a day.

Avoid touching your face.

Cough or sneeze into your sleeve.

Regularly clean commonly touched surfaces in your home, such as doorknobs and countertops.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available online.