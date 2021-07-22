HALIFAX -- A fatal crash on Friday has killed one person and left another fighting for their life in hospital.

The multi-vehicle accident happened just after 3:40 p.m. on Highway 103 near Italy Cross in Lunenburg County.

RCMP say the person with life-threatening injuries was transported via EHS Lifeflight to hospital.

A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene to gather evidence and the highway was closed between Exits 14 and 15.

Police said they expected to re-open the highway by midnight.