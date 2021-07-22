Advertisement
One person dead, another seriously injured in crash on Highway 103 near Italy Cross, N.S.
Published Thursday, July 22, 2021 10:19PM ADT
RCMP say the person with life-threatening injuries was transported via EHS Lifeflight to hospital.
HALIFAX -- A fatal crash on Friday has killed one person and left another fighting for their life in hospital.
The multi-vehicle accident happened just after 3:40 p.m. on Highway 103 near Italy Cross in Lunenburg County.
A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene to gather evidence and the highway was closed between Exits 14 and 15.
Police said they expected to re-open the highway by midnight.