    • One person dies after vehicle loses control, rolls off road in Albany area: P.E.I. RCMP

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP, during a news conference about the city's municipal police force transition, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP, during a news conference about the city's municipal police force transition, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    One person has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Albany, P.E.I., area.

    Island RCMP, along with paramedics and firefighters, responded to the crash on the TransCanada Highway and Route 1A around 5 a.m. on Friday.

    Police say this area is commonly known as the “Albany Y.”

    Police say the vehicle was taking the off-ramp for the Summerside exit, when it appears it lost control and rolled off the road.

    One of the four occupants was pronounced dead at the scene. Two were taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the fourth was treated for minor injuries.

    The area was closed to traffic for several hours but has since reopened.

    An RCMP traffic reconstructionist was called to assist with the ongoing investigation.

