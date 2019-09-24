

FREDERICTON -- A year to the day after squeaking out a narrow victory in New Brunswick's provincial election, Premier Blaine Higgs says being in a minority government is no excuse for inaction.

The Tory premier said today his government will move ahead with initiatives in six key areas aimed at turning around a province with a $14-billion net debt and a shortage of skilled workers.

Higgs gave the update on his government's priorities during an hour-long news conference in Fredericton.

He says they include, affordable and responsive government, dependable public health care, a "world-class" education system, an energized private sector, vibrant and sustainable communities and a high-performing civil service.

Higgs says details of proposed initiatives and changes in each area will be released in the coming weeks and months.

He also revealed that his government would soon be making its final offer to nursing home workers embroiled in a simmering contract dispute but warned it would not contain a big wage settlement.

