Members of the Oromocto Fire Department had to wade through waist-deep flood waters as they battled a blaze Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the home at 999 Route 105 around 9 a.m.

In a Facebook post, the fire department says there were heavy flames coming from the eaves of the attic and out the front window on the second flood when crews arrived on scene.

The fire department says no one was home as the owner had already self-evacuated due to the rising flood waters.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Water levels rose rapidly at the end of last week due to rain and melting snow in the north of the province. The province's Emergency Measures Organization has said that all regions along the St. John River basin are at risk of flooding, and areas that have already flooded out are likely to stay that way.

By Saturday afternoon, the St. John River was 1.7 metres above flood stage in Fredericton. A day later, the waters had receded only slightly, to 1.6 metres above flood stage.

