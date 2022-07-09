Ottawa apologizes for racism faced by all-Black Canadian unit in First World War

TRURO, N.S. -

Federal government and Armed Forces officials have formally apologized today for the treatment of Canada's only all-Black unit to serve in the First World War.

The move follows consultations with descendants of the 600 members of the Number Two Construction Battalion.

Hundreds of Black men in Canada were turned away when they volunteered to fight overseas in 1914 because they weren't wanted in what was considered a white man's war.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Anita Anand were among those at the afternoon ceremony in Truro, Nova Scotia.

Trudeau apologized for the anti-Black hate and systemic racism the soldiers faced before, during and after their service to Canada.

More to come...

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 9, 2022.