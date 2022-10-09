Over 5,500 customers without power in N.S. and P.E.I. two weeks after Fiona hit the region

More than 5,500 customers are still without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall in the region on Sept. 23.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nova Scotia Power was reporting 239 active outages affecting 461 customers, with most outages in Pictou County and Colchester County.

It is estimated power will be restored to all Nova Scotians by Sunday, though Nova Scotia Power said in a Thursday afternoon press release it is possible some individual customers could be without power beyond the weekend given the extensive damage.

On Saturday, Nova Scotia Power tweeted there had been more than 1,300 crew members working to restore power.

With over 1,300 people in the field today, crews continue to safely restore power to our remaining customers in the northeast region.

#NSStorm — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) October 8, 2022

The ongoing outages and restoration efforts prompted the Nova Scotia government to declare a state of emergency in nine counties in the northern area of Nova Scotia on Wednesday.

The province says the state of emergency will allow the military to perform civilian road work and provide liability coverage. It will remain in effect for 14 days, unless the government terminates or extends it.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, 5,225 Maritime Electric customers were still without power as of Sunday morning. The largest concentration of customers continues to be in the Charlottetown area.

Maritime Electric tweeted there are more than 240 crew members on the ground working to restore power across the province as of Sunday morning.

Over 240 crews are out working to safely restore power to approx. 5,300 customers. Some jobs require several crews and multiple hours, or even days, to complete. Our Contact Centre is open 24/7 and you can reach us at 1-800-670-1012. — Maritime Electric (@MECLPEI) October 9, 2022

In a tweet Saturday, the city of Charlottetown said Fire Station #1 on Kent Street will remain open over the Thanksgiving weekend, Saturday to Monday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone in need of Wi-Fi, water, snacks or electricity.

The Reception Centre at Fire Station #1 (89 Kent Street) will remain open throughout the Thanksgiving long weekend on Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



It will provide some comforts such as Wi-Fi, municipal water, small snacks and power to charge your devices. — City of Charlottetown, PE (@ChtownPE) October 8, 2022

The provincial government has also compiled a list of reception centres open across the island. Community supports, including food banks, are also still available to all residents.

P.E.I. residents can contact the Canadian Red Cross at 1-800-863-6582, or through their website, if they have any immediate needs.

The province says an estimated $60 million dollars has been allocated for programs and services for residents, community organizations, small businesses, and municipalities, as well as anticipated clean-up and repair costs.

In a release Saturday, the province said more than 20,000 households have received the one-time financial assistance payment of $250.

Further financial supports for primary industries is expected in the coming weeks.