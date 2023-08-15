P.E.I. announces free tuition for licensed practical nursing, paramedicine students

Prince Edward Island residents looking to pursue a career in the health-care field will be able to receive financial assistance to help with their studies.

In a Tuesday news release, the province said it will subsidize all tuition costs for students who are studying licensed practical nursing, primary, and advanced care paramedicine graduating as early as December through the Licensed Practical Nurse and Paramedic Support Program.

Eligible students who receive the tuition subsidies will need to complete a two-year return of service agreement after completing their program.

“By removing financial barriers, we are opening doors for more Island residents to pursue their dreams of entering the health care field as LPNs or paramedics. Through the return in service agreement we are excited to welcome these students into our Island workforce as they graduate, strengthening the health care system in P.E.I.,” said P.E.I. Minister of Health and Wellness Mark McLane, in the release.

The Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population says they will also renew their partnership with Holland College, adding 32 more seats to the licensed practical nursing program.

The department is also adding continued full tuition subsidies to resident care worker students.

“Holland College is proud to work with the Government of PEI to educate and train workers for the health care sector here on P.E.I.,” said Holland College president Dr. Alexander MacDonald. “We have partnered with the provincial government on projects like these previously, and we are confident that the graduates of these programs will be ready to tackle the important work of caring for Islanders when they need it most.”

The province says those who are eligible must meet with Employment Assistant Services to complete an application.

“Helping our future nurses and paramedics with tuition costs is the kind of investment into the Island workforce we need to make, especially in sectors like health care. If reducing financial barriers to school is what it takes to get more people working, that’s exactly what we will keep doing to train individuals into qualified and skilled workers for Island employers,” said Jenn Redmond, minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning, and Population.

For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.