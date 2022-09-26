P.E.I. announces supports for residents affected by Fiona
As Prince Edward Island recovers from the ravages of post-tropical storm Fiona, the provincial government is giving $5 million to non-profit and charity organizations assisting residents in need.
In a press conference Monday afternoon, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King said the organizations receiving money will then dole out support to Islanders in the form of grocery cards, gas cards, and any other essential supplies that might be needed.
The government has also enacted the provincial disaster financial assistance program in partnership with the federal government. The province says this will give residents, municipalities, and small businesses – including aquaculture and agriculture – emergency non-repayable assistance.
"This is to ensure that there are no gaps, obviously if you are impacted and you have insurance that's the place to start, but for those losses that aren't insured, this program would be for you," said King.
SCHOOLS AND CHILD CARE CENTRES
The province says the Department of Education and Early Learning is working to create daycare services for the children of essential workers to ensure those who must work, can. As of Monday around 3 p.m., King said about 60 of these daycare spots are available.
While it is unclear when schools on the Island may reopen, Deputy Premier Darlene Compton says a decision will be made Tuesday on what schools can open, and when.
