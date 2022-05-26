P.E.I. community fridge use soars alongside food prices

Community fridges like the one in Charlottetown are becoming a more common sight as inflation continues to push the price of food higher.

The P.E.I. Community Fridge is seeing a lot of use, with a steady stream of people emptying it as fast as donors fill it up.

“There has been a really high need in terms of fridge users coming to the space looking for food items,” said Sandra Sunil, P.E.I. Community Fridge organizer. “But at the same time the community has really stepped up.”

The fridge is in such demand they’re having a food drive Saturday.

The hope is to build up a stockpile of nonperishable items they can use to refill the pantry on the back of the fridge a few times a week.

“That way it keeps it full, and families and community members that need to utilize it on a regular basis feel that they have that support,” said Eleanor Kielly, volunteer in charge of the food drive. “It also encourages people, like they see it being refilled, and the need to take more often lessens, they feel secure.”

The people using the fridge expressed their gratitude to the organizers for starting this initiative, and the people and companies who donate food.

The local member of parliament stopped by ahead of the food drive.

Sean Casey, MP for Charlottetown, said it’s good to have initiatives like this, but unfortunate it’s required.

“It’s too bad that we have it and that we need it. COVID has exacerbated many of the social problems we have, including poverty,” said Casey. “It’s the right thing to do, and every so often the community fridge needs a boost.”

The Prince Edward Island government recently announced $200,000 in spending to support community fridges and other similar groups.

Sunil said they’ll be able to put that to good use.

“Our hope is to build community fridges like these in other communities across P.E.I.,” said Sunil. “With the increasing costs, and building costs, there’s a lot of factors to consider, so it would be great to utilize those funds.”

Community groups that run fridges and other food programs will be able to apply for a grant of up to $10,000.