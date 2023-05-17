P.E.I. community gardeners gear up for spring at one of Canada's largest urban gardens
The eight-and-a-half acre Legacy Garden in Charlottetown is one of the biggest urban gardens in Canada.
The first eager gardens are already out, and those numbers are just going to grow as the temperature rises.
Legacy Garden manager Leah Collett said there’s no such thing as a typical user.
"It’s everybody. It's young families, it’s, like I said, newcomers to Canada. It's seniors. I have seen babies out here.”
Jeananne MacLean and Lester Dodsworda have been coming to the garden for nearly a decade each.
They packed up seeds to give away to other gardeners -- they say they’re paying it forward.
“The people were so friendly,” said Lester Dodsworda. “When you come in, if you needed help, they were right there to help you, and that meant a lot to me.”
Other visitors at the garden are planting for food or a pollinator garden, like MacLean, but it’s more than that.
“It’s spiritual, you know?” said MacLean. “It’s so calm, and so, just good. Just good.”
Dodsworda says the best piece of advice to new visitors to the garden is to ask others how they grow things.
“The secret is to go around and ask people,” said Dodsworda. “You know, you see something growing, ‘how’d, you do this,’ ‘how’d you get this to grow so good,’ and they tell you.”
“Don’t be afraid, don’t be afraid,” said MacLean. “We’ve all been through it.”
There are 211 plots at the community garden. They’re so popular there is a waitlist.
With more and more people looking to save on the price of groceries, places like the garden are becoming more popular.
The community garden has a number of advantages, particularly on the community side, where you can meet other likeminded people who can teach you to make plots grow.
For full coverage of Prince Edward Island news, visit our dedicated page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
While most real estate markets see monthly gains, here's where home prices are falling
While average home prices in most real estate markets have been rising since January, some cities are seeing costs drop, according to the latest data from the Canadian Real Estate Association. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of properties currently on sale in these markets and other major cities across Canada.
Poilievre's 'jail, not bail' idea may not pass constitutional muster, experts say
Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre said this week that if he became prime minister, his government would pass legislation to deny repeat violent offenders access to bail -- and while the proposal speaks to Canadians' deepening concerns about crime, experts suggest it would likely be unconstitutional.
WestJet starts to cancel flights as pilot strike looms, negotiations in stalemate
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
Russians could be disguising cash to evade Canadian sanctions, federal agency warns
Canada's financial intelligence agency is warning that Russians subject to economic sanctions due to Moscow's attack on Ukraine could try to evade them using shell companies, cryptocurrency and real-estate transactions.
8-year-old girl dies in Border Patrol custody in Harlingen, Texas, as agency seeks to ease crowding
An 8-year-old girl died Wednesday in Border Patrol custody, authorities said, a rare occurrence that comes as the agency struggles with overcrowding. The child and her family were being held at a station in Harlingen, Texas, in Rio Grande Valley, one of the busiest corridors for illegal crossings.
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
'I felt like he was out to kill': Edmonton men say their vehicle was rammed 20 times on the Henday
Two people in a car were chased and rammed multiple times by the driver of a pickup on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday morning, in an incident captured on video.
Russia fires 30 cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets; Ukraine says 29 were shot down
Russia fired 30 cruise missiles against different parts of Ukraine early Thursday in the latest nighttime test of Ukrainian air defences, which shot down 29 of them, officials said.
Prince Harry and Meghan made getaway in NYC taxi after being trailed by paparazzi
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were trailed in their car by photographers as they left a New York City charity event Tuesday night, briefly taking refuge at a police station before being whisked away in a yellow taxicab.
Toronto
-
Ontario to take steps to break up Peel Region
The Ontario government will provide details Thursday on how it plans to break up the Region of Peel.
-
Source says Peel Region will be broken up. What happens to Brampton and Mississauga?
A source tells CTV News Toronto that Ontario plans to to break up Peel Region. Here's what that means for Brampton and Mississauga.
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Funeral for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller today in Ottawa
A funeral procession will travel from Theo Brunet and Sons Funeral Home in Rockland to Canadian Tire Centre starting at 9 a.m., followed by a private police funeral for Sgt. Eric Mueller at 11 a.m.
Calgary
-
'I literally fought for my life': Alleged victim of accused serial rapist shares story
An alleged victim of accused serial rapist Richard Mantha is sharing her story of a frantic escape and her journey to sobriety.
-
WestJet starts to cancel flights as pilot strike looms, negotiations in stalemate
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
-
UCP Leader Danielle Smith says time to 'depoliticize' LGBTQ issues during debate
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith said it's time to depoliticize LGBTQ rights on the same day her party came under fire for a candidate's comments on transgender children.
Montreal
-
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car this week is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
-
Smell smoke in Quebec? It's probably not coming from Alberta wildfires: expert
Some in southern Quebec woke up to the smell of smoke Thursday morning -- but unlike what you might expect, it's probably not because of the Alberta wildfires, according to Environment Canada's senior climatologist. Speaking to CJAD 800 radio, David Phillips said it's likely due to a common farming practice in which smoke is used to protect crops from frost.
-
Girl, 10, in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Montreal's west end
A 10-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday after she was struck by a vehicle in Montreal's west end, police say. According to a police spokesperson, the driver was heading eastbound on Saint-Antoine and suddenly collided with the young girl who was crossing the street.
Edmonton
-
'I felt like he was out to kill': Edmonton men say their vehicle was rammed 20 times on the Henday
Two people in a car were chased and rammed multiple times by the driver of a pickup on Anthony Henday Drive Wednesday morning, in an incident captured on video.
-
Alberta UCP candidate says sorry for comparing transgender students to feces in food
A United Conservative Party candidate who compared transgender children in schools to having feces in food says she is sorry, plans to learn from it and is staying on to run in the May 29 Alberta election.
-
WestJet starts to cancel flights as pilot strike looms, negotiations in stalemate
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
Northern Ontario
-
Extensive damage following fire at Timmins restaurant
Damage is being considered extensive after fire broke out at a popular Timmins restaurant. Flames and smoke could be seen billowing out the top of the Swiss Chalet/Harvey's on Algonquin Blvd East just after 8 Wednesday evening.
-
Badly injured baby moose rescued in northern Ont. after his mother was killed by a truck
A baby moose in northern Ontario is on the mend following a car crash that took the life of its mother and sibling.
-
Thrift store feline becoming mini-celebrity in Sudbury
When you think of shopping in a thrift shop, you're probably looking for that awesome find or good deal. But for shoppers at the Sudbury Pet Save store, it's the feline front desk clerk who quickly gets their attention.
London
-
‘Follow the damn rules of the road and you won’t get a ticket!’ London, Ont. to add more radar and red light cameras
A new report to the Civic Works Committee discusses expanding London, Ont.’s network of traffic enforcing photo radar and red light cameras.
-
Man in custody charged with attempted murder in St. Thomas, Ont. shooting
A 24-year-old woman is clinging to life and a man is charged with attempted murder after a shooting in downtown St. Thomas, Ont. Tuesday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | PLAYOFF TRACKER: Knights take third straight loss in OHL final
Game 4 goes Wednesday in Peterborough.
Winnipeg
-
WestJet starts to cancel flights as pilot strike looms, negotiations in stalemate
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
-
Air quality statement due to wildfire smoke over in Manitoba
A special air quality statement for Winnipeg and parts of Manitoba has ended.
-
Remains found near Red River identified as 40-year-old Winnipeg mother: police
A 40-year-old Winnipeg woman has been identified by police after her partial remains were found near the Red River last month.
Ottawa
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Funeral for OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller today in Ottawa
A funeral procession will travel from Theo Brunet and Sons Funeral Home in Rockland to Canadian Tire Centre starting at 9 a.m., followed by a private police funeral for Sgt. Eric Mueller at 11 a.m.
-
WestJet starts to cancel flights as pilot strike looms, negotiations in stalemate
Talks between WestJet and the pilots' union continue amid the countdown toward a Friday strike deadline, with the airline saying it has started to cancel flights ahead of the anticipated work stoppage.
-
Seven people hurt after OC Transpo bus crashes into ditch on Hwy. 174
Seven people suffered injuries when an OC Transpo bus veered off Highway 174 in Ottawa's east end and into a ditch.
Saskatoon
-
With no water or equipment, Sask. man stares down wildfire and wins
A Saskatchewan man literally fought fire with fire in order to spare his cabin from an encroaching blaze.
-
Northern Sask. 'Shaw fire' continues to grow while smoky conditions hamper operations: SPSA
A Saskatchewan wildfire that has forced multiple evacuations has tripled in size since the start of the week.
-
Saskatoon house fire leaves one dead
A person has died following a residential fire, according to Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).
Vancouver
-
Volunteers at residential school memorial won’t leave until city commits to new monument
The volunteers who have been keeping a vigil over a memorial to children who died in residential schools say they have no plans to leave Robson Square until the city delivers a commitment to create a permanent monument.
-
Heat wave ebbs, but B.C. still setting high temperature records
The hottest days of B.C.'s May heat wave may be over, but daily temperature records continue to fall across the province.
-
'Extremely high-risk situation': 1 arrested after police surround stolen taxi in New Westminster
A taxi that police believe was stolen crashed into multiple vehicles and sent frightened pedestrians scrambling for safety in New Westminster Wednesday afternoon.
Regina
-
With no water or equipment, Sask. man stares down wildfire and wins
A Saskatchewan man literally fought fire with fire in order to spare his cabin from an encroaching blaze.
-
Regina outbid on two major summer stadium concerts: REAL
The bell did not toll for Mosaic Stadium when it came to bidding on two major concert tours, according to REAL CEO Tim Reid.
-
Air quality statement issued as wildfire smoke drifts across Saskatchewan
Most of Saskatchewan woke up to the smell of smoke Wednesday morning as the effects of burning wildfires in northwestern Canada made their way south.
Vancouver Island
-
Feds invest $11 million in Vancouver Island cycling and pedestrian infrastructure
The federal government announced Wednesday its plan to invest almost $11 million to support cycling and pedestrian infrastructure improvement projects on Vancouver Island.
-
Oak Bay municipal worker struck and killed in crash
A 52-year-old municipal worker and father of two young children is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while inspecting a manhole cover in Oak Bay on Wednesday morning.
-
Woman saves 2 people from drowning at Thetis Lake
Firefighters are urging residents to be careful after two people were saved from drowning at Thetis Lake Park on southern Vancouver Island on Wednesday.