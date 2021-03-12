HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island announced Friday they will be easing some public health restrictions, following a nine day ‘modified circuit breaker’ aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 on the Island.

“The recent circuit breaker measures and the 72 hour modified red level alert have allowed us to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 and slow the spread in P.E.I,” said Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison in a statement. “I want to thank Islanders for their continued diligence in following public health measures to keep our Island community safe.”

On March 4, P.E.I. announced what Morrison called a '10-day modified circuit breaker' which was scheduled to last until 8 a.m. on March 14. After a week of low case numbers, P.E.I. will be easing restrictions one day earlier than originally scheduled.

P.E.I. last reported a new case of COVID-19 on Monday, and has identified a total of 143 cases since the pandemic began. Since Tuesday, 12 previously reported cases are now considered recovered, as 16 active case remain on the Island.

Beginning Saturday, March 13 at 8:00 a.m., the following measures will be in place until mid-April 2021:

Each household can gather with up to ten individuals indoors or outdoors, with physical distancing. These individuals should be as consistent as possible.

Concerts, worship services, and movie theatres are permitted to operate with a limit of 50 people. Three additional groups of 50 (200 total) are permitted with an approved operational plan.

Weddings (ceremonies and receptions) and funerals can have up to 50 people, plus officiants, and are not eligible for multiple cohorts.

Gyms/fitness facilities, museums and libraries may operate if physical distancing and other public health measures are followed and group activities follow gathering limits.

Organized recreation and team sports may resume following gathering limits with enhanced attention to records for contact tracing.

Retail stores, markets and craft fairs may operate if physical distancing and other public health measures are maintained.

In-person consumption of food and drink at restaurants and bars can have a maximum table size of 10 and must close by 12:00 am. There is a limit of 50 people in these establishments with an additional three groups of 50 permitted with an approved operational plan.

Unlicensed and licensed childcare centres will continue to operate at 100% capacity.

All health care services and health care providers may continue to operate as normal.

Residents will continue to have up to three partners in care and designated visitors.

Full time classroom learning for K-12 with public health measures in place.

Post-secondary education and training through online and/or in-person learning with public health measures in place.

The 'modified circuit-breaker' saw gatherings limited to six individuals in addition to a household, organized gatherings limited to 50, gym/fitness facilities, museums, libraries, stores, markets and craft stores limited to 50 per cent of their standard operating capacity, and in person dining limited to groups of six, with a 10 p.m. closing time.

Those restrictions began following a 72-hour, provincewide lockdown meant to stop two clusters of COVID-19 cases from spreading, which included schools and most non-essential businesses closing for three days, and new rules requiring Islanders to practise physical distancing with anyone outside their immediate households, which exceptions made for people who live alone or require essential support.