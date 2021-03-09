HALIFAX -- Health officials on Prince Edward Island are reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

P.E.I. currently has 28 active cases of COVID-19, the highest number of active infections the province has had, to date. The province has had 143 cumulative cases of the novel coronavirus.

"For the first time in the last year, there are actually more active cases in P.E.I. than in Nova Scotia," said Dr. Heather Morrison, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer. "I do remain concerned about our current COVID-19 situation."

Morrison says provincial labs have received results of genetic sequencing for P.E.I.'s recent COVID-19 cases.

"These results confirm the cluster of cases in Summerside and Charlottetown are linked, and they basically had the same genetic fingerprint, but fortunately, it is not a variant of concern," said Morrison.

The province's top doctor also confirmed a travel related case reported on the island last week has been identified as the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom.

"To date, we have had a total of four cases associated with a variant of concern, all are B.1.1.7," said Morrison.

Morrison says the next few days will be key to determine if the province can end the circuit breaker in time for March break.

"There will be an announcement by the end of the week regarding the circuit breaker measures," said Morrison.

Tuesday marked one year since P.E.I. health officials provided their first live COVID-19 presser.

"I am proud of our small team, we are like the little engine that could. I am proud of how Islanders are coping with COVID-19 and I have learned so much," said Morrison.

VACCINE UPDATE

P.E.I.'s top doctor says the province is expecting a substantial increase in vaccines arriving on the island in the coming weeks.

Morrison says between this week and mid-April, the province expects to receive over 30,000 doses of the three approved vaccines.

That includes 2,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which the province will offer to 18-29 year olds who have a P.E.I. health card and who work in the food and beverage service, and in the in-food service delivery areas.

"We do hope to receive another 6,000 doses of AstraZeneca in the coming weeks," said Morrison.

Doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be administered by six pharmacies across P.E.I.

Eligible Islanders are able to book an appointment for their vaccine beginning Thursday by visiting the province's website.

Public health also says thanks to the vaccine shipment arriving in the last weeks of March and first two weeks of April, some appointments already scheduled for individuals over the age of 80 will be moved to a closer date.

"Those aged 80 and older who have appointments booked between April 19 and 27th will be booked automatically into a new appointment on March 30, so they will receive the vaccine sooner than expected," said Marion Dowling, P.E.I.'s chief of nursing.

Dowling says those who have appointments changing to March 30 will be informed by phone from the province's online booking system.

Last week, Morrison announced that P.E.I. will shift their focus to getting a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults by June 30, even if it means delaying the second shot for some.

"Over 80 per cent of the eligible population in P.E.I. over the age of 16 will be able to get at least one dose of vaccine by the end of June," explained Morrison. "The interval for the mRNA vaccines will be extended for all new appointments in order to maximize the number of individuals who can receive at least one dose."

Morrison says the change is based on research and data about how well the vaccine works after the first dose.

"We know that two weeks after the first dose, individuals have very good immunity and that lasts. However, a second dose or booster is needed to maintain that immunity," said Morrison.

Morrison says the vaccine doses that were originally being held for second doses will now be offered to a variety of Islanders during the end of March and in April.

Those who will be contacted first to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointment include:

One partner in care for each of the long-term care community care residents

Border screening staff

More health-care workers and others in high-risk areas

Police and firefighter members

Utility workers

Individuals over the age of 70, beginning with those over the age of 75

Beginning Thursday, some Islanders who are over the age of 75 can begin scheduling their vaccine appointments based off their birth month.

Residents who are over the age of 75 and were born between Jan. 1 and April 30 are eligible to start booking their appointments on March 11.

Residents who are over the age of 75 and were born between May 1 and Aug. 31 are eligible to begin booking their appointment on March 15.

Residents who are over the age of 75 and were born between Sept. 1 and Dec. 31 are eligible to begin booking their vaccine appointment on March 18.

Dowling says appointments for this age group will begin the week of April 5.

Appointments can be booked by visiting the province's online booking system, by calling 1-844-975-3303, or by filling out and submitting an online web form.

EMERGENCY PAYMENT FOR WORKERS

An emergency payment is available for Island residents who have lost their job or been laid off, has had loss of their primary source of income, or who have seen their hours significantly reduced due to COVID-19 public health restrictions announced on Feb. 27.

Public health says the emergency income program is a "one-time lump sum payment of $500" from the government of P.E.I. and is a taxable income.

Individual's who meet one of the following criteria are eligible for the payment:

Has been laid off/job loss as of Feb. 28, due to the public health measures

Was scheduled to work as of Feb. 28, and lost wages due to the modified red alert period of 72-hours

Was notified by their employer of a reduction of work hours effective Feb. 28, and will be reduced on average a minimum of 12 hrs/week between Feb. 28 and March 14

Is self-employed and has a reduction of $500 minimum in self-employment income over the two week period between Feb. 28 and March 14, 2021 due to the circuit breaker

Those who are eligible can apply through the province's website.

EMPLOYEE GIFT CARD PROGRAM

P.E.I. workers who received a lay-off notice between Feb. 28 and March 14 are eligible for the province's temporary employee gift card program, which offers a $100 grocery gift value.

"Employers, from impacted industries, can apply for a gift card for each of their employees to whom they issued an ROE for a lay-off as a result of the public health order announced February 27, 2021," writes the province on their website.

Industries that were impacted by public health restrictions that that were announced on Feb. 27 and are eligible to apply, include:

recreational facilities, including gyms, fitness facilities, bingo halls, casinos, museums and libraries

restaurants

retail stores and markets

other industries impacted by the public health measures

Employers, who are not eligible to receive a gift card, must submit an application on behalf of their employees.

Those who are eligible can apply through the province's website.

MODIFIED CIRCUIT BREAKER RESTRICTIONS

On Thursday, March 4, P.E.I. began a 10-day 'modified circuit breaker', which will last until 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 14.

The restrictions include:

All schools will reopen for classes, after being closed from Monday to Wednesday last week.

Each household can identify up to six consistent individuals they gather with indoors or outdoors. These consistent individuals may include family and friends. Physical distancing should be maintained. Personal gatherings should be kept as small as possible, and no more than your household, plus six.

Organized gathering limits of 50 for activities including concerts, worship services, and movie theaters. No additional cohorts are permitted.

Games, tournaments and competitions are not permitted. Rehearsals and individual and team practices are permitted in accordance with gathering limits.

Weddings and funerals will continue to allow up to 50 people plus officiants. No wedding or funeral receptions are permitted

Gyms and fitness facilities can operate at up to 50 per cent of standard operating capacity with additional cleaning.

Museums and libraries can operate at 50 per cent of standard operating capacity.

Child stores markets and craft fairs can operate at 50 per cent of standard operating capacity, provided entrances and exits are monitored to ensure that capacity is not exceeded.

In-room dining is permitted in accordance with the gathering limit of 50 people, with a maximum table size of six individuals and a 10 p.m. closing time. Take-out and delivery are permitted.

Personal services may operate on an appointment basis, provided a non-medical mask is worn at all times by staff and patrons.

Healthcare centers may continue to operate at full capacity.

Full time classroom learning K to 12 can resume with public health measures in place

Long term care will continue to allow three partners in care and designated visitors.

DROP-IN TESTING CLINICS

Islander’s who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 can visit a drop-in testing clinic, or call 811. No appointment is necessary for the following locations.

O'Leary Testing Clinic (O'Leary Health Centre, 15 MacKinnon Drive)

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Summerside Testing Clinic (Slemon Park, 40 Aerospace Boulevard)

Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Charlottetown Testing Clinic (64 Park Street)

Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Montague Testing Clinic (Montague Legion, 15 Douses Road)

Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Borden Testing Clinic For asymptomatic rotational workers (20 Dickie Road)

Monday to Sunday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Islanders who have symptoms of COVID-19 can request an appointment for a test online or call 1-855-354-4358.

Scheduled clinics are offered in Charlottetown at 64 Park Street and in Summerside in Slemon Park.

COVID-19 SYMPTOMS

Prince Edward Island provides a list of possible COVID-19 symptoms on their website, which include:

new or worsening cough

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

fever/chills

sore throat

runny nose, sneezing, congestion

headache

muscle/joint/body aches

feeling unwell/unusual tiredness

acute loss of sense of smell or taste

Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea have been reported, but typically along with other COVID-19 symptoms, and may be seen more often in children.

COVID ALERT APP

Canada's COVID-19 Alert app is available in Prince Edward Island.

The app, which can be downloaded through the Apple App Store or Google Play, notifies users if they may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.