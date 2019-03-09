

THE CANADIAN PRESS





P-E-I's government is spending 540-thousand dollars through its housing program to assist the private development of 24 new affordable homes for seniors and families.

The housing is targeted for the western portion of the Island, in O'Leary and Alberton.

The provincial government is contributing construction and operating grants to three developers as incentive to create the affordable units.

Additionally, the province will offer a 20-year affordable housing agreement and an annual operating grant to the developers.