HALIFAX -- One of the few positive side-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic is that many people are working from home and there is less pollution.

"The global pandemic has changed the way we live our lives and operated businesses and how we work as a government," P.E.I.'s Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister Steven Myers said during a news conference on Thursday. "Employees have been working effectively and productively at home for the past two months. During this time we've experienced less traffic congestion congestion and seen fewer vehicles on our roads. Transportation accounts for 48 per cent of our provincial greenhouse gas emissions. As we adapt to the impacts of the global pandemic we are presented with unique opportunity to look at the way that government operates."

With roughly 16 per cent of the provincial government workforce clocking in at home, the Prince Edward Island government has set an ambitious target to double that.

"This is a chance for us to see what actions we can take to our sustainable transportation strategy to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and continue to reduce the number of vehicles on the road," Myers said.

Myers said that no one will be forced to work from home and that split-weeks will be implemented to help keep people in contact with co-workers and help maintain camaraderie.

In other news, the P.E.I. government announced it has expanded the COVID-19 emergency contingency fund to $75 million.

P.E.I. Finance Minister Darlene Compton also announced that the province is expecting $16.7 million from Ottawa to provide a wage boost for essential workers earning $3,000 a month or less.

"This program is intended to provide a temporary wage top-up to essential Island workers employed during the Prince Edward Island public health state of emergency, due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Compton said. "The program is now available for submissions online and employers are to submit their applications on behalf of employees. Eligible employees will receive a one-time payment of $1,000 administered through their employer."

Employers can submit their applications on behalf of their employees online.