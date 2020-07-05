HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to five.

To date, P.E.I. has had a total of 32 cases of the virus.

P.E.I.’s chief public health officer Dr. Heather Morrison said in a news conference on Sunday that the two newest cases are a result of close contact with one of the positive cases reported on Saturday.

The new cases involve two men in their 20s who are both residents of Prince Edward Island and are both self-isolating for 14-days.

UPDATE ON SATURDAY CASES

Morrison also provided an update on the three cases announced on Saturday. She reminded everyone they involve island residents who travelled outside of the province.

She says none of the new positive cases are a result of seasonal residents or the Atlantic bubble.

“S,o to recap from yesterday, one case was an essential worker who travelled outside of Atlantic Canada,” explained Morrison.

“And the other two cases, a man in his 20s who travelled to Nova Scotia and had contact with an individual who had recently travelled from the U.S., and a woman in her 20s, who is also a close contact of this case.”

Morrison confirmed the woman in her 20s is an employee at the Whisperwood Villa Seniors Home in Charlottetown, P.E.I., who they’ve been working very closely with to slow down any further spread of the virus.

WHISPERWOOD VILLA TESTING

Since the new positive cases were announced on the island, testing at Whisperwood Villa has increased and contact tracing has begun.

“One-hundred-and-twenty-nine residents, and 140 staff were tested yesterday, and all results have come back negative,” said Morrison.

“Visitors who were at Whisperwood Villa on Tuesday, June the 30th are being contacted to arrange for testing today.”

Morrison also advised that all residents and staff at the home will be retested later this week.

CONTACT TRACING FOR SATURDAY CASES

After contact tracing was complete, it was determined the woman in her 20s was in close contact with nine individuals. They have all been tested, and have come back negative. All nine people will remain in self-isolation for 14-days, and will be contacted by public health daily.

The man in his 20s was in close contact with five individuals, two of which have tested positive, and are self-isolating at home.

The man in his 50s with a positive COVID-19 test announced on Saturday was in close contact with one person, who is also at home self-isolating for 14-days.

TESTING ON THE ISLAND

With the new cases of COVID-19 on the island, testing has ramped up to curve the spread.

Morrison said 406 swab tests were completed on Saturday, a record high testing day for Prince Edward Island.

“At this point there is no evidence of community spread of COVID-19 in our province, and the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in the province remains low,” said Morrison.

Morrison said these new cases of COVID-19 on the island is a reminder for all atlantic Canadians to keep their social circles small, and adhere to all public health directives.