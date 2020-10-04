HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to three.

In a news release, P.E.I.'s chief public health officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, confirmed the two new cases are not related to each other.

Both cases are men who work in unrelated non-health-care industries and recently travelled outside of Atlantic Canada.

One of the men is reported to be in his 20s, while the other man is in his 50s.

Both men have been self-isolating at home since they arrived in the province and contact tracing has been completed.

Prince Edward Island has had a total of 61 positive COVID-19 cases, all of which have been travel-related.

