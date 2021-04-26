HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is introducing enhanced COVID-19 testing for workers and commercial truckers entering the province.

Effective Monday, all P.E.I. resident registered truck drivers, rotational workers, transport crews, military and coast guard (regardless of where they travel) must isolate until they receive their first negative test, unless they are eligible for a same day travel self-isolation exemption.

“All members of the border and testing teams have worked hard this weekend to ensure Prince Edward Island border testing is in place and ready to provide quick testing results to those who must travel to the Island,” said Marion Dowling, COVID-19 Joint Response Team Co-Lead in a statement. “Many of the people we test at the border are providing essential services to P.E.I. Providing fast and accurate COVID-19 tests for people entering the province is important to protect P.E.I. from importation of the virus, while maintaining resources and services on P.E.I..”

Enhanced testing will be provided in Borden, Slemon Park, and Charlottetown for workers and commercial truckers, with reduced turnaround times for test results.

Also effective Monday, people work isolating in P.E.I. following arrival from within the Atlantic Provinces, require a negative test result before entering all workplaces.

Those entering P.E.I. more than once per week, who have not traveled outside Atlantic Canada in the previous 14 days, must be tested at least once every 5 days.

Members of the above groups will receive a rapid test. People receive a positive result from a rapid test will be called directly within two hours by the Chief Public Health Office, and will be re-directed to a testing clinic to have a confirmatory PCR test.

Those who do not receive a call within two hours are considered to have a negative result.

All those tested will receive a card showing the date and time of their test. Employers who require proof of testing before allowing an employee to work following travel may refer to the testing card, noting the time of the test.

Travelers who arrive via the airport will be given instructions for testing when they arrive and will receive tests at a testing clinic in Charlottetown, Slemon Park or one of the other testing clinics across the province.

Reminders for Island residents or anyone planning travel to or from Prince Edward Island: