HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island is issuing several COVID-19 exposure notifications after being notified that a traveller had visited the province prior to testing positive for the virus.

Public Health says the person is from Atlantic Canada and recently tested positive in their home jurisdiction.

They were on Prince Edward Island in the days prior to testing positive and may have been infectious at the time.

Out of an abundance of caution, Public Health has identified the following potential exposure sites in Prince Edward Island:

Friday, August 27

Tim Hortons/Mel's Petrocan (7750 Cavendish Road) at 9:00 am

Shining Waters Water Park (8885 Cavendish Road) between 10:00 am and 3:00 pm

COWS Cavendish Boardwalk (9193 PE-6) at 4:00 pm

Saturday, August 28

Tim Hortons/Mel's Petrocan (7750 Cavendish Road) at 9:30 am

Sandspit Fun Park (8986 Cavendish Road) between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm

Subway (106 Abegweit Blvd, Borden-Carleton) between 2:30 pm and 3:00 pm

Anyone at the potential exposure sites during the specified times who are not fully vaccinated should get tested for COVID-19. Individuals should continue to monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the potential exposure even after receiving an initial negative test result; if symptoms present, individuals should self- isolate and be re-tested.

Individuals at the potential exposure sites at the specified times who are fully vaccinated (fully vaccinated means 14 days after receiving the second dose of an approved vaccine) should closely monitor for symptoms and if they become symptomatic, immediately get tested for COVID-19 and self-isolate until the results come back.