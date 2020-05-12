CHARLOTTETOWN -- It appears some people may be going to extreme lengths to get to Prince Edward Island during the COVID-19 pandemic.

P.E.I. Justice Minister Bloyce Thompson was asked Tuesday if the cargo of trucks arriving in the province is being searched for possible stowaways.

Thompson confirmed that two incidents are under investigation.

"There is an investigation that is going on on a couple of incidents, but they're still under investigation," Thompson said in response to a reporter's question during a news conference on Tuesday.

The minister said trucks are only being searched if there is reason for suspicion.

The P.E.I. government has eased some restrictions for people within the province.

But only essential travel to the Island is being permitted, while others are being turned away.