P.E.I. launches new COVID-19 support program, extends others

Prince Edward Island is launching a new support program for industries impacted by COVID-19 public health restrictions.

The Wage Rebate for Impacted Industries will provide a 25 per cent wage rebate on payroll for businesses of impacted industries, such as full-service restaurants and fitness centres, for the period between Jan. 19 and Jan 31.

“We know these restrictions create many challenges for Island businesses and their employees,” said Minister of Economic Growth, Tourism and Culture Matthew MacKay. “The goal of this program is to help businesses maintain their staff during the public health restrictions. Over the coming days, I encourage all Islanders to support local in any way you can, a small gesture can go a long way for small businesses during these tough times.”

Eligibility criteria for the program can be found on the government's website.

The province says the program can be used in addition to federal government COVID-19 supports.

P.E.I. officials say the COVID-19 Emergency Payment for Workers and the Emergency Income Relief for Self-Employed program have also added a new eligibility period extending to Jan. 31

"Anyone who received the Emergency Payment for Workers between Dec. 17, 2021 and Jan. 17 and continues to meet eligibility criteria can now reapply for the second eligibility period that includes Jan. 18 to Jan. 31," reads a release from the province.

The Island's Emergency Payment for Workers program provides a $500 payment to workers and self-employed individuals who have lost income due to COVID-19 restrictions announced since Dec. 17, 2021.

Individuals must show they have been laid off completely or have had their hours reduced by at least 25 per cent to qualify.

"The Emergency Income Relief for Self-Employed provides up to $300 a week for self-employed Islanders who are unable to access federal support programs," wrote the province.