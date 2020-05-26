CHARLOTTETOWN -- Members of the Prince Edward Island legislature will meet today for the first session of the house since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

They are expected to debate a number of pieces of legislation related to the novel coronavirus.

The Island has had just 27 cases and all have recovered.

Sessions of the legislature are being held in the smaller Coles Building while a major restoration continues in historic Province House, where room was already at a premium.

Desks have been moved apart to allow proper physical distancing and there will be no seating available for media or the public.

The spring session was originally set to begin April 7, but was postponed by the pandemic.

The New Brunswick legislature is also scheduled to sit Tuesday, with legislation that would make vaccinations mandatory for children in schools and daycares expected to be up for debate.

The legislature is scheduled to sit Tuesday to Thursday for four weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2020.