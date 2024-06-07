ATLANTIC
    • P.E.I. man arrested after cocaine, weapons seized: Charlottetown police

    Drugs and weapons that were seized by Charlottetown Police are seen in this image. (Charlottetown Police) Drugs and weapons that were seized by Charlottetown Police are seen in this image. (Charlottetown Police)
    A Prince Edward Island man is facing charges after police say drugs and weapons were seized Wednesday.

    A 42-year-old man from Stratford was arrested around 11:55 p.m. in connection with a drug trafficking investigation, according to a news release from Charlottetown Police Services.

    Police say officers seized:

    • 150 grams of cocaine
    • a machete
    • collapsible baton
    • $5,700 in cash
    • a cellphone
    • a digital scale
    • a vehicle

    According to police, the man will be charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

    He was released from custody with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

    Anyone with information about illegal drug activity should contact Charlottetown Police at 902-629-4172 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

