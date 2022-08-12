P.E.I. RCMP investigating arson of abandoned home in Rosebank

A fire at an abandoned house in Rosebank, P.E.I., was deliberately set, according to the province’s Fire Marshals Office.

The West Prince RCMP was called to a report of a structure fire at the house on Route 2, just before 7:30 a.m. on July 15.

Members of the Alberton Fire Department and the P.E.I. Fire Marshals Office attended the scene.

Police say no injuries were reported, but the house was significantly damaged.

The RCMP says it would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed “suspicious behaviour” in the area during the early morning hours of July 15.

RCMP is asking anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call 902-853-9300.