P.E.I. RCMP seek person of interest after man struck with bottle last month

As police continue to investigate a July assault in French River, P.E.I., they’re asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a person of interest.

The East Prince RCMP say officers responded to an assault near the intersection of Route 263 and Route 20 around 2 a.m. on July 8.

According to police, a group of people in a vehicle reported that they saw a man walking on the side of the road. When they stopped to offer him help, a 23-year-old man in the vehicle was hit in the neck with a glass bottle.

Police say the pedestrian fled the scene on foot. The 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He has since been released.

The person of interest is about five feet tall. He was wearing a blue sweater and blue jeans at the time.

"We are hoping that, despite the amount of time that's passed and the limited information available, someone may have information that could help further our investigation," said Cpl. Nick Doyle, of the East Prince RCMP Detachment, in a news release. "This is a serious incident. Any piece of information could help."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, may have surveillance footage of the area, or any information that could further the investigation, is asked to call the East Prince RCMP at 902-436-9300 or Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).