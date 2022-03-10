P.E.I. reports 1,282 new COVID-19 cases, 15 people in hospital Wednesday

Prince Edward Island reported 1,282 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 4,893.

P.E.I. has seen an average of 520 COVID-19 cases per day over the last seven days.

To date, the province has announced 18,905 positive cases.

There were 15 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Wednesday. Five people were admitted due to COVID-19 and 10 were admitted for other reasons, but tested positive on or after admission.

P.E.I. reported no new deaths Wednesday.

The province has reported 16 deaths related to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

OUTBREAK UPDATE

There are now three long-term care or community care facilities dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19.

P.E.I. reported a new outbreak at Old Rose Lodge in Charlottetown.

There are still outbreaks at Garden Home in Charlottetown and Summerset Manor in Summerside.

There is also a COVID-19 outbreak at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

There are outbreaks at four more early learning and child care centres, with 46 centres now confirming outbreaks of COVID-19.

Of those:

28 are open

12 centres are operating at a modified or reduced capacity

six are closed

As of March 4, schools with cases are no longer listed online. The Public Schools Branch says the decision was made in consultation with the Chief Public Health Office and that potential exposures can be assumed at all schools. Schools are still tracking positive cases, however.

CHANGES IN TESTING

This week, the province announced changes to its testing strategy in order to take pressure off testing clinics.

Close contacts of a positive case must monitor for symptoms, but only need to get tested if they are symptomatic and live or work in a high-risk setting.

Close contacts who are not symptomatic and do not live or work in a high-risk setting must monitor for symptoms, but do not need to get tested.

If a close contact develops symptoms they don’t need to get tested, but should assume they have COVID-19 and isolate for seven days if fully vaccinated, or 10 days if not fully vaccinated.

Exceptions to the new rules are:

people 50 years old and up

people who are pregnant

children under the age of five

people 18 years old and up who have underlying medical conditions

PROVINCE ENTERS STEP 2 NEXT WEEK

P.E.I. will increase gathering limits as the province enters Step 2 of its Moving On plan next week.

Step 2 will take effect March 17 at 12:01 p.m.

Under Step 2, more people will be allowed at personal gatherings, organized gatherings, weddings and funerals.

Fitness facilities, retail stores, museums, casinos and libraries will be able to open at 75 per cent capacity.

COVID-19 screening at points of entry will become randomized under Step 2.

The province is expected to enter the third and final step of its Moving On plan on or before April 7.