HALIFAX -- Prince Edward Island reported one new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday and three locations with potential exposures connected to the case.

The province’s latest case involves a woman in her 20s who travelled to Prince Edward Island from within Atlantic Canada.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison says the woman has mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home.

Contact tracing is underway. Her close contacts will be tested and required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Morrison says the woman’s contacts that had been tested as of Wednesday morning had tested negative for COVID-19.

“We will know much more about the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in P.E.I. related to this case within the next 48 hours,” said Morrison.

“It is not surprising that we have a case related to a potential exposure within Atlantic Canada. This is not cause for alarm, but serves as a reminder of the need to adhere to the public health measures. These public health measures are effective in breaking the chain of transmission of COVID-19.”

Prince Edward Island has seen a total of 70 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. All 70 cases have been related to travel.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURES AT SUPERSTORE, RESTAURANTS

There are three Charlottetown locations with potential exposures linked to the case.

Anyone who visited Terra Rossa on Queen Street between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Saturday or Gahan House on Sydney Street between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday may have been exposed to COVID-19.

“Public health nursing will be using the sign-in sheets from these locations to identify the patrons who will be advised of a potential exposure to COVID-19,” said Morrison.

Anyone who needs to be tested as a result of a potential exposure at the restaurants will be contacted directly by public health.

“Staff at these restaurants will also be tested and they will isolate at home until the results come back, so those who are working now are not any staff who were working at that time,” said Morrison.

The third exposure advisory was issued for the Atlantic Superstore at 465 University Avenue in Charlottetown between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone who visited the store during those times on that date is urged to monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop.

“The Atlantic Superstore’s mandatory mask policy certainly lowers the risk to their customers in this situation and you do not need to be tested if you do not have symptoms,” said Morrison.